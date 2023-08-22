Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Dear Miss Manners: For years, I had the pleasure of looking after an elderly neighbor, until she passed. She had no close relatives, and people were generally uninterested in her. It was very sad. I am now working with her lawyer to settle her sizable estate. Everything is held in a trust, shielded from prying eyes. Neighbors see me at her home and know I am facilitating the dispersion of contents and sale of the house. I am being asked by neighbors whether I was left anything.

I don’t want to say no, because I don’t want others to think my friend was thoughtless and exploitative, because she was not. I don’t want to say yes, because I don’t want them to think differently of me. If all were transparent, millions were left to many social and community organizations, and I was provided a sum some might consider substantial, but it really won’t change my lifestyle.

How can I respond to these neighbors?

Funny how those neighbors, who were not interested in her when she was alive, have suddenly developed an interest.

Of course, you do not want to satisfy this unseemly curiosity. Miss Manners suggests that this is an occasion for a non-answer, such as, “It was a privilege to know her, and I miss her.” Should probing persist, you could add: “It’s a shame you didn’t know her better. She was a lovely person.”

Dear Miss Manners: I know that, in the past, it has been a custom to refer to a wife as “Mrs. Husband’s First Name Last Name.” Although I, admittedly, have never been a fan of the custom, as I have a name, and it is not my husband’s, I have tried to respect the tradition.

However, I can’t help but feel, in this day and age, that the fact that women have names might be something we can address. My husband gets the mail from our mailbox and was thoroughly confused because we received an invitation addressed to “Mrs. First Initial Last Name.” He thought he had been invited to a bridal shower, and I don’t blame him. A quick glance certainly makes it look as if he was the invitee. Our friends also had the same response, as their invitations were sent in the same manner.

Has there been any change in customs/manners to allow a woman to exist on her own? I certainly feel as if the least someone could do is give the correct initial of a first name. Or am I being too progressive?



Too progressive? Where have you been?

The old form is in such rare use now as to have left your entire circle flummoxed. Indeed, courtesy titles of any kind are in danger of disappearing.

Miss Manners hopes that you are not suggesting that we cease to respect and start to attack those who follow the old custom. Surely it would be easier to teach your husband that “Mrs.” always refers to a lady.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.