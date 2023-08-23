Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: I am asking for my wife, who is flummoxed. We are seniors and have both encountered the same issue: What do you do when one of your friends seems to forget to bathe?

I’m talking a friend who is well-off (much more so than we are), educated and smells like they haven’t bathed or changed for a year. I’m talking miasmic, eye-watering, can’t-ride-in-an-elevator-two-floors-with-them-much-less-a-car BO. It’s not a little honest sweat, but something-is-rotten-somewhere, appalling, mind-bending and zombie-horrible.

We don’t want to hurt their feelings, but HEY!? Please help!

— Oregon

Oregon: Forget your friend’s wealth and education level, which is irrelevant here (that you bring it up implies some unsavory biases — do you think poor, uneducated people don’t bathe?). An odor this intense — not just sweat but rot — strikes me as an indication of a medical issue, either physical or mental.

Is the scent new, or have they smelled like this for as long as you’ve known each other? How long have you known each other? If you’re mere acquaintances, it may be worth discreetly raising your concern to someone closer to Friend. If you’re close with Friend, I feel this is serious enough to raise directly. “This is awkward and we don’t want to intrude, but we’ve noticed a strong odor lately when we’re with you and we’re worried it might be a sign of something wrong. No need to share anything personal if you don’t want to, but would you consider asking your doctor about it? We are worried.”

They may be offended, but, if they’re unaware of the scent, this might be the push they need to get help.

— A.

Oregon: I was faced with this once: An older co-worker had a terrible smell to him every day. It was like something rotting, which is different from BO. I mentioned it to him one day, thinking it’s better to say something kindly and have him never speak to me again than to have him hear others make fun. He politely said thank you.

Months later, he came to me and said he had had a wound that had become terribly infected. My saying something pushed him to go to a doctor. Not saying your friend is affected this same way, but health conditions can cause strange odors. Tread with kindness and politeness, and with great and gentle caring.

— Elia Da Crazy Cat Lady

Oregon: This exact thing happened to an attorney I worked with some 25 years ago. We were all young prosecutors. She was very intelligent and good at her work, but she started to smell so bad. Unbeknownst to us, she was battling depression. Being young and unfamiliar with the symptoms, we co-workers tiptoed around it. Our wonderful supervising attorney was able to get through to her and help her get the help she needed. This could be the case with your friend. Even money and means can fall prey to mental illness.

— Mental Health

Oregon: Maybe they can’t smell the smell. One of my children was at the height of teenage hormone production and their BO wasn’t to the point of making my eyes water, but so close, and they seemed blissfully unaware. My friend had a suggestion: “Remind them that you’re on their side.”

In the kindest voice possible, tell them. “I hope you’ll remember that I am telling you this because I’m on your side and care about you. Your body odor is quite strong, and I’m wondering if perhaps you haven’t noticed it because your sense of smell is diminished. Is there anything I can do?” If they are offended, remind them you are on their side. Someone else has noticed and commented, so you wanted to let them know. Ask again what you can do to help.

If they are aware of their BO and just don’t care, I suggest meeting them for a walk, a game of putt-putt golf, or just anything that is outside in the fresh air.

— Their Side

Oregon: Only one of you should talk to this person, because it’s private and embarrassing. When you are alone with your friend, you can say, “This is awkward to bring up, but I care about you and I’ve noticed that you have an odor. I’m worried that it might be due to health or some other struggle you’re dealing with. As your friend, I’m concerned. Have you noticed this? Is there anything I can do to help?” And then you listen and empathize, and see if there’s anything you can do.

— One on One