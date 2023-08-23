Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Dear Carolyn: My best friend of 30 years and I had a falling out. We both have young adult daughters. Her daughter is creative and smart, and has chosen to work part time in retail instead of go to college. She has lots of friends, talents and interests, and lives at home. She has never had a significant other. I have always been supportive of my friend and her daughter’s choices.

My daughter is in college, gets good grades, played college sports, has had side jobs and has had several relationships.

I mentioned to my friend that my daughter could apply for a summer job at the chain where her daughter works. My friend got really upset and said my daughter has “everything going for her,” so why would she apply where her daughter works when it is “all she has”?

I told my friend I was sorry to have upset her. She basically admitted she resents my daughter because she has what she wishes her daughter had. She apologized for her outburst but said maybe she should have kept her feelings to herself.

Advertisement

I told her that she needed to find a way to make peace with her daughter’s choices and that she misdirected her feelings onto me and my daughter. She said I should forgive her and move on.

But I don’t know how to move forward with this friendship knowing how she feels. Her reaction felt hostile and disproportionate to the situation. How can we ever talk again about our daughters without my feeling she is comparing our girls?

I suggested we take a break until she can resolve her disappointment in her daughter. She feels I have abandoned her when she is struggling. What should I do next? I cherish this friendship, but it doesn’t feel healthy for me to be her punching bag, either.

Share this article Share

— Heartbroken

Heartbroken: One awful, anguished outburst does not make you her punching bag.

Your friend apologized. She admitted fault. She told you an incredibly hard truth about why she lost her cool. Not only that, but the truth also wasn’t anything you had done wrong or anything she didn’t like about you. It was a truth about her own struggle with her own personal demon(s).

Advertisement

So why wasn’t that enough for you? Why are you more worried about yourself and your daughter — whose lives are going great, by your account — than you are about your friend, who is clearly in a dark place right now?

Where’s your worry for her daughter, who is apparently doing great, too, but who lives with a mother so stuck on one vision of a successful life that she can’t even recognize, much less celebrate, her daughter’s well-being?

You’re right that your friend has hard internal work to do. A lot. But the best answers to what you do next all start with trading your defensiveness for compassion. You’re feeling good about your life. Your friend isn’t. So be exactly the friend you hope she would be for you if you were the one in the dark. If you’d want her to take offense and a “break,” then you’re right on track.

Advertisement

If not, though, then forgive her, the moment you see the logic of it: “The friend I’ve known, loved and trusted for 30 years would have to be hurting badly to think something like that, much less say it. I’m so sorry you’re struggling.”

Then, maybe, I hope: “I may not forgive you, though, if you keep thinking you have to struggle alone.”