Dear Carolyn: I lost my dad five years ago. He was an amazing, compassionate person who devoted himself to helping others as a minister for small country churches. Both my mom and he were passionate advocates for civil rights and all human rights.
Now they are married and I feel like I've lost my mom, too, because she stands beside her new husband no matter what. It is disconcerting to see someone throw away their morals and values like that, and I am angry she brought someone like this into our lives. I am wondering if she was lonelier than we realized.
How do I move forward? I feel like the foundation under me is shaky, since she was the person I looked up to for moral guidance my whole life.
— Shaken to My Core
Shaken to My Core: Everyone and everything is a lesson. Sometimes it’s something we already know, or don’t care about enough to pursue — and that’s a good thing, or else we’d never manage the onrush of information.
Sometimes, though, the information is new, relevant and extremely challenging, and that’s when it’s time to listen and get to work.
I can’t tell you exactly what the lessons are in your mom’s behavior since your father’s death. I don’t know you or her or your family’s dynamic anywhere near well enough. But there are themes big enough for me to spot from here.
Your father’s death, for example, could have traumatized your mom. People who are emotionally unmoored — or, as you suggest, lonely — often respond with odd or unhealthy attachments.
Her age especially means you can’t rule out cognitive changes, whether it’s because of, unrelated to or in combination with the impact of disorienting grief.
Your parents’ marriage also could have concealed or even suppressed some truths about your mom. Maybe what you saw as her staunch civil-and-human-rights advocacy was in fact advocacy for your dad … or for whoever held the position of strongest influence in her life. Her true colors might be the absorption of someone else’s.
Or she aligns more with the new guy, now that she’s freer to try on other belief systems.
The perils of making anyone your “core” are another theme here. Even the surest, most righteous parent is still human, and therefore subject to some degree of disenchanting contradiction. Whatever you learned from Mom and Dad was going to have to become yours eventually, for it to blend with who you are and withstand the blunt force of reality. If what your mom taught you was right, then it’s right, regardless of whether she lives up to it herself.
Again — no definitive answers, just mental conversation starters.
The real answer is in learning to steady yourself through hard feelings, and form beliefs that hold their shape under even the extreme pressure of someone spewing evil in your midst. Also “ironically,” the compassionate values your parents taught are getting their hardest test. The leap from, “What would my parents do?” to, “What do I do?” is the one fate has asked you to make.
