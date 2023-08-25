Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.
The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.
Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.
For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
Our friend smells like they haven’t bathed in a year
From the archive:
His soon-to-be-ex objects to him hitting on her new friend
She extended an invitation. Her guest extended it waaaaay further.
In the new semester, don’t fall back into failed situation with beau
Girlfriend makes excuses for her roommate’s racism
Daughter’s ex-boyfriend crossed a line, but it’s not your place to tell him off
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is August 18 at 12 p.m.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary