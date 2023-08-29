Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I have a decent relationship with my co-parent, “C.” We were recently discussing what went wrong in our marriage, and C resurrected their complaint that I never told them they were physically attractive while we were together. They are correct about this. I don’t know that I’ve ever been, “OMG, that person is hot,” about anyone I’ve dated. With the people I’ve been with, it’s more about the emotional and intellectual connection and general ability to enjoy time together than anything. C is a good-looking person who dresses well. I could have complimented those attributes in general, but I could not have authentically fawned over my physical attraction to C, so I didn’t.

Thinking about this in the context of love languages, attachment styles and just general ways people connect, I wonder whether I should have lied sometimes to meet C’s desire for affirmation as a sort of compromise between what they wanted to hear and what I felt, or whether this is just another way we were wildly incompatible.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: No, there’s no, “I should have lied more.” Knowing what you know now, I would say you “should have” been crystal clear early on in your relationship that you were not wired to provide this kind of attention — because you don’t feel it and you never see anyone this way.

But I won’t say that. Because: 1. You apparently weren’t ready to say this at the time, because you hadn’t lived through the events that forced such clarity on you, and what-ifs are useless unless paired with time travel. And 2. Your ex also “should have” figured out at some point that you were not a source of that brand of affirmation at any point, and therefore seeking it from you was futile.

… And that continually seeking it and pointing fingers at you now (still!) for not providing it is merely Act III, where Act I was having a need for a highly specific brand of affirmation and yet choosing someone! who! did! not! provide! it!, and Act II was marrying that stone, then trying to squeeze blood out of it for the entirety of the marriage.

Whew.

It’s not your business to help your ex with this unasked. But if I were friends with your ex, then I hope I’d have taken my one shot at asking point-blank whether they were ready to stop squeezing stones in search of blood, and maybe start looking into why they do that?

I hope we’ve also come to the point of the answer where we’re all ready to see how futile “should have” is as a source of satisfaction. Take a moment to imagine where we’d all be if we had gotten all of our “shouldas” right.

Now laugh really hard and stop doing that and look at where we are.

That’s what we actually have to work with. So you can say to your ex, when asked: “I’m sorry I couldn’t give you the one thing you really wanted from me. I think I would have if I were wired that way, because I did and do care.”