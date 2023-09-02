Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Adapted from online discussions. Dear Carolyn: I have a friend who regularly texts for my opinion on this or that thing she wants to do. Almost always, my sense is the thing is a bad choice that she wants to make anyway, and she wants my validation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I don’t want to pretend I think retail therapy when you’re broke is a great form of self-care. She also calls to complain about things going poorly in her life, but then she gets annoyed when I respond with what I would do in her situation. The only other option seems to be to respond, “That’s awful, I’m sorry,” over and over again, which feels bad? What else should I be doing here? I hate seeing my friend in these situations.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: When asked for advice, give it in earnest knowing it’s her right to ignore it. When she asks for advice but you suspect she’s really looking for validation to do the thing she already intends to do, give the advice she asks for anyway because it’s not your job to read her mind. If she wants validation, then she can say so.

When she complains to you about things going poorly in her life, ask what she would like you to do: listen or advise? When she wants you to listen and make, “That’s awful, I’m sorry,” noises, then listen and make, “That’s awful, I’m sorry,” noises.

When you’re trying to execute this plan and you can’t freaking stand it anymore, then say, “I have thoughts. Do you want them?” When you are so done, say out loud that you’re burned out on this conversation and change the subject. It’s a kindness to let people know when they’re alienating you and what they can do to stop.

When the whole show is getting you down, then remind yourself that you aren’t going to rescue or fix or even help her by figuring out exactly the right way to talk to her, and she may not even need or want fixing anyway. Any helping will happen when she’s ready to do things differently and invites your input, and she’s is clearly not there. Not now and maybe not ever. So you can only be true to yourself and respectful of her autonomy, no matter how badly you think she drives it.

Dear Carolyn: I am two months pregnant, and I am overwhelmed! It’s all I can do to try to keep pace with my work and all the crazy changes that are happening to my body. There are so many things to be planned and decisions to be made. Meanwhile, I am tired! How do I do this?

— Holding It Together

Holding It Together: Congrats! What plans and decisions do you need to make? If it’s for the baby, then a lot of that can wait, if not all of it. Being tired is your body’s hint to prioritize and put off anything optional. “Optional” is anything not directly related to your well-being. Work and self-care are a full agenda.

Reader thoughts: