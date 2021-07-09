The Washington Post

America isn't the only country that celebrates its independence in July.

There are more than 20 countries that celebrate their independence in July. Some of these countries were colonized by Spain, Great Britain and France. How much do you know about these nations?

1

Which of these countries celebrates its independence on the first day of July?

Canada

Argentina

Australia

Malawi

2

This Arabic-speaking nation celebrates its independence from France in July. 

Morocco

Sudan

Algeria

Iraq

3

Which of these African countries celebrates its independence from Belgium in July?

South Africa

Burundi

Somalia

Nigeria

4

This country is an archipelago with hundreds of islands and celebrated its independence July 10. Which country is it?

Dominican Republic

Haiti

Bahamas

Barbados

5

What's the best waffle topping? More waffles. This country is known for this sweet dish. It celebrates its independence day in July. Which nation is it?

United States

Switzerland

Netherlands

Belgium

6

This Spanish-speaking country celebrates its independence with two days of festivities in July. Which is it?

Brazil

Peru

Honduras

Spain

7

This country became the first African nation to elect a female leader. It celebrates independence in July. Which country is it?

Chad

Rwanda

Malawi

Liberia

8

Which of these countries gained independence in July from the Spanish empire?

Argentina

Colombia

Venezuela

All of the above

9

Which country's independence day is called Bastille Day?

Switzerland

Luxembourg

France

Portugal

