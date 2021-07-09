America isn't the only country that celebrates its independence in July.

There are more than 20 countries that celebrate their independence in July. Some of these countries were colonized by Spain, Great Britain and France. How much do you know about these nations?
Stan Honda/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
Which of these countries celebrates its independence on the first day of July?
Canada
Argentina
Australia
Malawi
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
This Arabic-speaking nation celebrates its independence from France in July.
Morocco
Sudan
Algeria
Iraq
EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Which of these African countries celebrates its independence from Belgium in July?
South Africa
Burundi
Somalia
Nigeria
Charles Ommanney/The Washington Post
This country is an archipelago with hundreds of islands and celebrated its independence July 10. Which country is it?
Dominican Republic
Haiti
Bahamas
Barbados
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
What's the best waffle topping? More waffles. This country is known for this sweet dish. It celebrates its independence day in July. Which nation is it?
United States
Switzerland
Netherlands
Belgium
Cris Bouroncle/AFP/Getty Images
This Spanish-speaking country celebrates its independence with two days of festivities in July. Which is it?
Brazil
Peru
Honduras
Spain
Linda Davidson/The Washington Post
This country became the first African nation to elect a female leader. It celebrates independence in July. Which country is it?
Chad
Rwanda
Malawi
Liberia
Arnulfo Franco/Associated Press
Which of these countries gained independence in July from the Spanish empire?
Argentina
Colombia
Venezuela
All of the above
Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images
Which country's independence day is called Bastille Day?
Switzerland
Luxembourg
France
Portugal