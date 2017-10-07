☰

D.C. Sports Bog

Cubs fans' 'W' flags run afoul of Nationals policy on banners

Nationals fans on Saturday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Some Chicago Cubs fans noted on social media Saturday evening that they were unable to bring their unmistakable “W” flags into Nationals Park for Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series against the Nationals.

This isn’t a new policy, nor is it targeted at any specific fan base or any specific type of banner. The Nats devote 550 words of their Guest Conduct Policy to banners and signs, noting that the rules are meant to ensure that signs and banners “do not distract from the enjoyment” of the game.

Among other rules — prohibiting signs supported by wood or metal, signs that obstruct sightlines, signs that obscure advertising or baseball park signage, and signs bearing messages that are slanderous, obscene, commercial or derogatory — the policy specifies that signs “be no larger than 2 feet by 4 feet.”

While the policy says that the Nationals “reserve the right to remove any display of a banner or sign that does not conform to these limitations, or require a guest to immediately stop displaying the nonconforming banner or sign,” the team first asks fans to check nonconforming banners, signs or flags at their guest services office, where they can be claimed after the game. This policy has also been applied to Curly W flags, and was not changed for the playoffs, or because of the Cubs. There were indeed some Cubs flags in Nats Park during Friday’s Game 1 so it seems the process is evidently not perfect.

In any case, there were plenty of reports from Cubs fans of their experience with this policy, and they weren’t necessarily thrilled. (Via Big League Stew and NBC Chicago.)

And in fact, some flags were also checked in before Friday’s game.

Read more on the Nationals:

Ryan Zimmerman’s three-run HR lifts Nationals to 6-3 win in Game 2

Nationals-Cubs NLDS Game 2 best and worst moments: Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman are heroes in 6-3 win

Max Scherzer on track for Game 3 start after ‘a very good bullpen’ session

How the Nationals built what is probably their strongest roster, piece by piece

What bringing a World Series home would mean to the Nationals, in their own words

Nats third base coach Bob Henley and the little things that matter in October

Steinberg: Why do Nats fans love Jayson Werth so much?

Stephen Strasburg tempered perfectionism to be at his best in October

The true, complete story of how the Nationals fixed baseball’s worst bullpen in two trades

Anthony Rendon prefers anonymity. But after an MVP-caliber season, that’s simply not an option.

Dusty Baker wants a World Series ring and a new contract. He believes he’s getting both.

These Nationals have more postseason experience than ever before. But will it matter?

Dan Steinberg writes about all things D.C. sports at the D.C. Sports Bog and is a columnist for Sports.

Post Recommends