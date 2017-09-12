☰

Early Lead

ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp somehow upstaged Rex Ryan and Beth Mowins on 'MNF'

During Monday's Broncos-Chargers game, Beth Mowins made history as the first woman in 30 years to do play-by-play for an NFL regular season game. At her side was Rex Ryan, making his much-anticipated transition from chatty football coach to TV football analyst.

In addition, the game featured, for the first time ever, two African Americans making their NFL head coaching debuts in the same contest. But as the night wore on, few observers wanted to talk about Vance Joseph and Anthony Lynn, or Mowins and Ryan.

No, it was all about Sergio Dipp.

And just who, exactly, is Sergio Dipp? He's the young man who made a memorably awkward debut as an "MNF" sideline reporter when Mowins threw it to him in the first quarter for a quick note on Joseph.

"Folks, it's a pleasure to be with you guys, here on the field, from up close, just watching Coach Vance Joseph from here, you watch him now on the screen," Dipp said haltingly. After that somewhat rough start, he gathered momentum, saying with more confidence as ESPN switched to a shot of Joseph, "His diversity and his background is helping him a lot tonight. Quarterback at Colorado, defensive back in the NFL, and here he is, having the time of his life this night, making his head coaching debut."

Dipp's initial hesitation sparked plenty of "Boom goes the dynamite!" comments online. Others began lamenting the fact that Dipp was apparently not allowed back on the air.

Dipp was a newcomer to "MNF," but he has been with ESPN since 2013, albeit largely with the network's Spanish-language channel, ESPN Deportes. A native of Mexico, the 29-year-old Dipp has mostly tweeted in Spanish, but he used English to show during the game that he was well aware of his sudden renown, and taking it in stride.

As for the duo high above the field in ESPN's broadcasting booth, the Internet's consensus seemed to be that Mowins acquitted herself very well. Regarding Ryan, well, his TV debut only served to increase admiration for Mowins.

