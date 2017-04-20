☰

The Insider

Redskins to host first Thanksgiving game in franchise history

(Nick Wass/AP)

For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Redskins will host a Thanksgiving Day game. The New York Giants come to FedEx Field on Nov. 23, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. It’s slated to be the Thursday night contest, a game the NFL added in 2006 to complement its traditional doubleheader hosted by the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys.

It will mark Washington’s 10th appearance on Thanksgiving, including last year’s 31-26 loss to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, but its first in the Washington area. The Redskins haven’t played on Thanksgiving in consecutive seasons since 1973 and 1974 against the Lions and Cowboys.

The Week 12 matchup will also be the first time the Redskins will face the Giants during the league’s annual tradition. The Redskins have previously faced just the Cowboys (eight times) and the Lions (once) on Thanksgiving with a 2-7 record.

The second Redskins-Giants matchup — and the final regular season game — will be Dec. 31 in East Rutherford, N.J., according to the New York Post, which tweeted the Giants’ schedule Monday afternoon, ahead of the official announcement.

Related: Will the Redskins’ offense revolve around Jordan Reed? Looks like it already did.

The Thanksgiving contest will be New York’s 15th on the holiday, dating from 1926, but its first since 2009 against the Denver Broncos.

The NFL will unveil the entire regular season schedule Thursday evening. Here are the Redskins’ home and away opponents in 2017:

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Master Tesfatsion covers the Washington Redskins for The Washington Post. He previously covered the Minnesota Vikings for the Star Tribune for two seasons before joining The Post in 2015. When he’s not writing or tweeting about the Redskins, he loves to discuss music, fashion and his alma mater – Arizona State.

Post Recommends