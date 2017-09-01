☰

Washington Redskins continue roster cuts Saturday; QB Nate Sudfeld released

Will Blackmon. (David Banks/Getty Images)

Stay up to date on all of the Redskins' roster moves as Washington trims its player pool from 90 to 53 with a 10-man practice squad. Refresh the page throughout the day for the latest news and analysis on any surprising decisions.

The Redskins continued to trim their roster to 53-man limit Saturday, the league's deadline to finalize active rosters. They cut wide receiver Maurice Harris, defensive lineman Joey Mbu, guard Kyle Kalis, center Lucas Crowley, safety Fish Smithson, linebackers Pete Robertson and Zach Vigil and offensive lineman John Kling. Washington also waived linebacker Ron Thompson Jr. with an injury settlement.

Harris, who was on the active roster at the end of last season, missed much of training camp and the preseason with a knee injury. He caught three passes for 43 yards in the preseason finale, and the second-year product out of California could start the season on the practice squad again if he clears waivers.

Mbu, in his third NFL season, was on the bubble heading into Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There was an interior roster spot that opened up after Phil Taylor Sr. was placed on injury reserved with a quad injury. Mbu has made noticeable progress since he signed to Washington's practice squad last October, but it wasn't enough for a 53-man roster spot.

The Redskins will also look to retain Crowley as a practice squad player if he can clear waivers. They currently have just one healthy center, rookie Chase Roullier, on the roster as Spencer Long continues to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery.

Redskins to go with just two quarterbacks

The Redskins also have released third string quarterback Nate Sudfeld and plan to go with only two on the 53-man roster. Washington told Sudfeld they hope to bring him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Sudfeld was a sixth-round pick out of Indiana in 2016 and made the 53-man roster as a rookie despite still having quite a bit of developing to do. Then-general manager Scot McCloughan was a strong proponent. Sudfeld had an uneven training camp and preseason this year, but had displayed improvement in his command of the offense.

However, needs at other positions have prompted the Redskins to go with just Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy while carrying other position players that have a better chance of helping out on game days since the third quarterback never dresses. It's believed that wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. would serve as the emergency quarterback.

Redskins finally part with Matt Jones

The Redskins have finally ended running back Matt Jones's tenure a year after handing him the starting job.

Jones lost his job halfway through last season after failing to cure his fumbling woes. Rob Kelley replaced him in the lineup and team officials entered the offseason with plans to stick with Kelley as the starter and also used a fourth-round pick on Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine.

Jones decided to skip all of the voluntary practices, but then reported for the voluntary minicamp. Throughout training camp and the preseason, Jones remained buried on the depth chart behind Kelley, Chris Thompson, Perine and Mack Brown.

The Redskins once had high hopes for Jones after former general manager Scot McCloughan took him in the third round out of Florida in 2015 and compared him to Marshawn Lynch. But Jones, despite his size (6-2, 234) never consistently ran with the same kind of power and frequently struggled with ball security.

Redskins release Will Blackmon in first round of cuts Friday

As they began to cut their roster from 90 players to the regular season limit of 53, the Washington Redskins released veteran defensive back Will Blackmon.

Blackmon spent the past two seasons with the Redskins, serving as nickelback in 2015 and then a backup safety in 2016.

In 30 games (16 starts), Blackmon recorded three interceptions, 12 passes defended, four forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and 90 combined tackles. He also contributed on special teams, but the Redskins seem intent on going with a youth movement at safety.

Other than fifth-year veteran D.J. Swearinger and third-year pro Deshazor Everett, the Redskins don't have any experienced safeties on the roster. DeAngelo Hall, entering his 14th season, will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list as he rehabs from knee surgery.

Projected starting strong safety Su'a Cravens is entering his second season, but he played linebacker last year, and the other top prospect on the roster is fourth-round pick Montae Nicholson, a rookie out of Michigan State.

Hall agreed to a restructured contract Friday, which reduced his salary to $1.1 million. That base salary is fully guaranteed, and the deal includes incentives. Hall, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last season and missed all but three games, originally was due a non-guaranteed salary of $4.25 million for 2017. But in June, he agreed to a restructured figure of $2.3 million. Redskins officials and coaches have repeatedly expressed a desire to keep Hall — one of the most well-respected locker room leaders — in the mix despite three straight injury plagued seasons.

The Redskins also released outside linebacker Lynden Trail. The Norfolk State product, who spent last season on Washington's practice squad, had a good preseason but found himself at a crowded position. He could wind up back on the practice squad.

Cut list

Will Blackmon, defensive back

Kenny Hilliard, running back

Tevin Homer, cornerback

Jeremiah McKinnon, defensive back

Ondre Pipkins, defensive lineman

Lynden Trail, linebacker

Isaiah Williams, offensive lineman

James Quick, wide receiver

Kendall Pace, offensive lineman

John Kling, offensive lineman

Maurice Harris, wide receiver

Joey Mbu, defensive lineman

Kyle Kalis, offensive lineman

Lucas Crowley, center

Fish Smithson, safety

Pete Robertson, linebacker

Zach Vigil, linebacker

Ron Thompson Jr., linebacker

Brandon Banks, defensive lineman

Zach Pascal, wide receiver

Ronald Patrick, center

Nate Sudfeld, quarterback

A.J. Francis, defensive lineman

Matt Jones, running back

Matt Hazel, wide receiver

