Jamison Crowder downplays hip injury, expects to play in Redskins' opener

Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder feels like he’s good to go for Sunday’s season opener. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

While the Redskins have listed wide receiver Jamison Crowder as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, he said he's not concerned about his hip injury. According to Crowder himself, he'll be ready on Sunday.

"It wasn't nothing major from the get-go," Crowder said. "It was just a little minor injury. I planned this whole week to play Sunday. It wasn't something that serious."

Crowder said he had just experienced some tightness, but he felt fine running around following Friday's practice. He described it as simply a minor injury.

"I can run around and plant, so I'm good," he said.

That's good news for the Redskins, who will have a different look at wide receiver this season. Last year, the attention was on DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. This year, that's shifted to Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Josh Doctson. But Crowder, 24, is due for a larger role, receiving snaps at outside receiver along with his usual role in the slot.

Crowder, a third year product out of Duke, finished with 847 receiving yards on 67 receptions with seven touchdowns last year as the exclusive slot receiver. The 2015 fourth-round pick has often been overlooked throughout his playing career at 5 feet 9 and 177 pounds, but Crowder has a chance to crack 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career if he remains healthy.

"I guess the people say things, they might know a little bit about me," Crowder said. "But for me, I'm just tryna get better each year. Each day, really. I'm just tryna stack these years and get better each year I can go out there and play. I know what I'm capable of doing. I know my skill set, so I'm just gonna go out there and try to help out the team as much as possible. I don't really get into the doubters and everything. I just try and go out there and do my best."

