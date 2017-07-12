☰

D.C. fans might not see much of Messi, Suarez, Neymar on Barcelona’s U.S. tour

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez are on Barcelona’s traveling roster for the International Champions Cup. (Pau Barrena/AFP-Getty Images)

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar will accompany FC Barcelona on its U.S. tour this month, as will almost all of the club’s first-team players. But these are preseason matches, packed into one week, so ticket buyers expecting members of the dynamic trio to play more than 60 minutes, or to play at the same time, might end up disappointed.

Washington area fans should be the most wary.

Barcelona will open against Juventus on July 22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., then visit FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on July 26 to face Manchester United — three days before playing ancient rival Real Madrid in Miami, the marquee match in the International Champions Cup and dubbed “El Clasico Miami.”

None of these exhibitions matter much, but a Barcelona-Real Madrid affair in any competition carries weight. Thus, Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valverde is likely to limit the minutes of his first-choice players in the match at FedEx Field 72 hours before the Miami showdown.

Barring injuries, Valverde plans to bring all of his first-team players, except two who competed at the FIFA Confederations Cup last month in Russia: German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes.

In addition to Messi, Suarez and Neymar, the star-studded traveling party includes Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Jose Mourinho selected 27 players for Manchester United’s U.S. tour.

>> The U.S. national team (one point) will resume Gold Cup group play Wednesday night in Tampa against Martinique (three points). Kickoff is at 9 p.m. Eastern time on FS1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, Fox Sports Go, Univision Now, Univision Deportes en Vivo, fuboTV, foxsoccer2go.com and univisiondeportes.com.

Expect Bruce Arena to make several lineup changes, not because of the middling performance against Panama on Saturday but because he had planned all along to use most, if not all, of the 20 non-goalkeepers during the group stage. Assuming the Americans advance, Arena will summon several veterans, perhaps including Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Tim Howard and Clint Dempsey. (Quarterfinal teams are allowed to make up to six roster changes, with the newcomers coming from their original 40-man preliminary list.)

>> Last night, Canada and Costa Rica took steps toward the knockout stage by playing to a 1-1 draw in Houston; both are sitting on four points, which should be enough to secure a third-place slot in the quarterfinals. Alphonso Davies, Canada’s 16-year-old striker from the Vancouver Whitecaps, scored his third goal in two matches before leaving with a lower-leg injury. (Coach Octavio Zambrano expects him to be available for the group finale Friday vs. Honduras.)

In the late match, French Guiana earned a 0-0 draw with heavily favored Honduras — but probably lost through forfeit, 3-0, because it fielded an ineligible player. Midfielder Florent Malouda, 37, had played 80 matches for France between 2004 and 2012. CONCACAF’s disciplinary committee will render a decision soon.

French Guiana, like Martinique, is a French department and not a FIFA member, so it doesn’t have to follow FIFA’s rules about players already locked into one national team. However, the Gold Cup follows FIFA guidelines in regarding eligibility of players in the tournament.

Malouda represented his birthplace in the recent Caribbean Cup, which didn’t follow FIFA eligibility rules, even though it was a CONCACAF competition.

He didn’t play in French Guiana’s Gold Cup opener against Canada last Friday. Gold Cup officials couldn’t prevent him from physically taking the field against Honduras, leaving it to the officiating crew to note his appearance in their match report. The penalty for such violations is a 3-0 forfeit defeat, unless the outcome of the match is greater than 3-0, in which case, the actual score would stand.

The big loser here could be Canada, which managed only a 4-2 victory over the Malouda-less foes. Goal differential could end up costing the Canadians one of the top two places in Group A and force them, as a third-place team, to face the United States or Mexico in the quarterfinals.

Malouda seems likely to play in the group finale against Costa Rica on Friday, as well.

Only in CONCACAF, right?

>> Sporting Kansas City advanced to the U.S. Open Cup semifinals against San Jose with a 3-0 extra-time victory over visiting FC Dallas, which finished with nine players. (SKC was down a man in the 15th minute.) The outcome, however, was marred by defender Ike Opara’s head injury. According to the Kansas City Star, a concussion was diagnosed.

The Open Cup continues tonight with the most intriguing matchup of the quarterfinals: USL’s FC Cincinnati vs. NASL’s Miami FC. A live stream is available on ussoccer.com, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The winner will face the New England Revolution or New York Red Bulls in next month’s semifinals. Those sides will meet Thursday at Harvard.

Steven Goff is The Post’s soccer writer. His beats include D.C. United, MLS and the international game, as well as local college basketball.

