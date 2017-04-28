☰

Sports | Analysis

Will Pat Riley be able to lure a free-agent star to the Miami Heat?

As each NBA team is eliminated from contention for the 2016-17 title, The Washington Post will look ahead to what they have in store for this offseason. The series continues with the Miami Heat, who missed the playoffs.

2017 draft picks

First round: Their own.

Second round: None.

2017-18 salary cap space (with projected $102 million cap)

$44.4 million (Four players with $49.4 million in guaranteed contracts, One draft pick worth $2.5 million, seven roster chargers worth $5.7 million). Doesn’t include Chris Bosh’s $25.2 million contract, which is expected to be removed from Miami’s salary cap, non-guaranteed contracts for Wayne Ellington, Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder and Okaro White and player options for Josh McRoberts, Dion Waiters and Willie Reed.

2017 free agents

PF James Johnson, PF Udonis Haslem

Five questions to answer

1. Can Miami land a big fish in free agency?

Because of Tyler Johnson’s salary will jump from just more than $5 million in 2017-18 to more than $19 million in 2018-19, this offseason is likely Miami’s best chance to find its next star. While the Heat likely will chase stars at any position, the expectation is Miami will be looking for forwards and shooting guard, given that it already has Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside at point guard and center. So who can the Heat get?

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are almost certainly off the board. But Gordon Hayward, Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap seem like options, to various degrees. Can Pat Riley close with one of them to take the Heat to the next level? That remains to be seen.

Related: Subscribe to the Monday Morning Post Up

2. What’s next for Justise Winslow?

Two years ago coming out of Duke, Winslow fell to the No. 10 slot in the draft and appeared to have exactly the kind of no-nonsense, professional attitude that has come to define the Heat over the past 20-plus years under Riley.

Winslow showed flashes of promise – but also a jump shot that needed fixing – during his rookie season, but then lost most of what was supposed to be a developmental year after suffering a torn labrum in his right shoulder that required season-ending surgery after just 18 games.



Now Winslow enters his third season with many questions. If he can’t improve significantly on his 25.8 percent (39-for-151) three-point shooting, it’s going to be virtually impossible for him to become the kind of long-term building block he was supposed to be when he was drafted.

Related: Links to every Postmortem so far

3. What’s next for Dion Waiters?

After spending his first four years in the league mostly being celebrated as an internet meme and a player who had gone from being the fourth overall pick in 2012 to a solid role player and borderline starting-caliber wing, Waiters was left on the market long enough last summer that he had to sign for the bi-annual exception with the Heat as a last resort.

It was one of many band-aid moves the Heat made in the wake of Dwyane Wade’s decision to play for his hometown Chicago Bulls. That was before Waiters had career highs in points (15.8), assists (4.3) and three-point shooting (39.5 percent), helping lead Miami to a surprising mid-season turnaround. The question now is how much money will Waiters get this summer in free agency – especially given that he played just 43 games because of injuries. The guess here is he gets a big raise on a one-year deal to prove himself again, but his free agency will be one of the more interesting things to monitor come July.

Related: Why Russell Westbrook vs. James Harden is the modern day version of Hakeem Olajuwon vs. David Robinson

4. Which version of Josh Richardson – first or second year – is closer to reality?

Richardson was a standout as a second-round draft as a rookie, shooting a 46.1 percent from three-point range – allowing him to look like a long-term “3 and D” wing, which is the most desirable role player to find these days. This season, however, Richardson attempted twice as many three-pointers per game and saw that percentage plummet to 33 percent.

That massive difference could change the arc of Richardson’s career. His upcoming season – the final one before he hits restricted free agency – will be pivotal. If Richardson makes around 40 percent of his three-point attempts and tries four or five per game this season (he took 4.3 per game this season), then he’ll look like the potential high-level role player he was as a rookie. If he shoots below 35 percent again, however, his long-term value likely will look much different.

Related: The exhausting Russell Westbrook Experience has mercifully come to an end.

5. What will happen with Miami’s many non-guaranteed and option contracts?

Waiters will be hitting free agency this summer, but he is far from the only Heat player whose future will be determined this summer.

James Johnson, like Waiters, took full advantage of a one-year deal in Miami, and will be in line for some kind of significant raise, though the length of a deal remains to be seen. Wayne Ellington has a $6 million non-guaranteed deal, but after making 38 percent of his three-point attempts this season, he’s likely worth that contract. Richardson, too, won’t be going anywhere.

It’s hard to know whether Josh McRoberts will follow Waiters in testing free agency. After playing just 81 games in three years in Miami because of injuries, McRoberts likely will opt in for his $6 million deal for next season. So why does this matter? If Ellington, Richardson and McRoberts are kept, all of a sudden the Heat have $10 million less in salary cap space. It’s just another thing to monitor in a crazy summer for Miami.

Tim Bontemps is The Post's national NBA writer. He hosts the podcast Posting Up and writes the newsletter Monday Morning Post Up.

Post Recommends