Aaron Hernandez was no innocent bystander in a bloodstained life

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found dead inside his prison cell in an apparent suicide on April 19, according to the Massachusetts state Department of Corrections. (Reuters)

In place of an obituary for Aaron Hernandez there is only an unexplainable blank followed by a question mark. After all of the lethal contradictions of his life, did this kiss-blowing killer, so promisingly great but with such dead-end eyes, resolve matters with the ultimate act of squandering and hang himself in the desolate shade of a jail cell? And if so, then so what?

He was found not guilty (though not entirely) of a double murder Friday. He was dead, apparently by his own hand with a bedsheet, by Wednesday. He was not on a suicide watch and his famed attorney, Jose Baez, had just given him slight hope that another murder conviction for which he was serving a life sentence might be overturned on appeal. If he did kill himself at age 27, you can only suppose that he was left too alone in his cell with the consciousness of his crimes. In addition to destroying others, “All crimes, of course, are offenses against oneself,” W.H. Auden wrote.

What is knowable about Hernandez is that he led a forked life; the star NFL tight end was accompanied on the path of success by a brutal lowlife stranger who foiled his potential. He trained hard to become an all-American at Florida and succeeded brilliantly with the New England Patriots, and he had the green shoots of a good life, with a fiancee and a daughter. Yet he was linked to various incidents of gun play and violence that left three men dead and others maimed. He posed for a selfie with a Glock, and inked guns on his body along with the other tattoos that crawled toward his sullen jaw. He huffed chemical substances by the pound and consorted by choice with bullet-strafed dealers. He was 6 feet 1 and 245 pounds of rock-solid muscle yet eggshell ego. You got the impression that for all of his physical strength, there was something unstarched in him, soft. Pliable.

You also got the impression of a man run amok, a person no one ever found a way to check. As a 16-year-old he experienced the tragedy and shock of losing his father, Dennis, a custodian, to an infection after hernia surgery. Yet that hardly can explain his chronic attraction to violent trouble, or the blankness he radiated, the palpable lack of remorse and the sense of a central file missing. Only rampant narcissism, years of fourth and fifth chances, being let off the hook, and perhaps whiffing angel dust, can do that.

Hernandez is hugged by attorney Ronald Sullivan after being found not guilty of murder in the 2012 shooting of two men in Boston. Hernandez had already been convicted and sentenced to life for the murder of Odin Lloyd. (WHDH-TV via AP) The father of Daniel de Abreu, one of the two men killed in the 2012 drive-by shooting, reacts to Hernandezs acquittal. (Stephan Savoia/AP) Hernandezs fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, center, reacts to his acquittal. (Stephan Savoia/AP) Attorney Ronald Sullivan, standing with other members of the defense team, responds to a reporters question after the acquittal. (Stephan Savoia/AP) Family and friends of the victims react when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in the double murder case. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP) Ernesto Abreu, center, father of Daniel de Abreu, reacts with other family and friends of victims when court is adjourned without a verdict. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald via AP) Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez sits with the couples daughter during jury deliberations. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via AP) Hernandez blows a kiss to his daughter. (Keith Bedford/AP) Judge Jeffrey Locke addresses the court during jury deliberations. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via AP) Hernandez stands and watches as his attorneys confer. (Elise Amendola/AP) Locke addresses the jury before they enter deliberations. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP) Assistant Clerk Magistrate David Sheehan randomly draws chips to reduce the number of jurors from 15 to 12. (Steven Senne/AP) Assistant District Attorney Patrick Haggan, center, makes closing arguments. (Steven Senne/AP) Hernandez listens to testimony. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald via AP) Witness Dr. Jamie Downs, right, uses a law clerk during a demonstration. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP) While making oral arguments, defense attorney Ronald Sullivan, left, confers with legal intern Jeohn Favors. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP) Antoine Salvador, the first witness called by the defense team, responds to a question from the defense. (Stephan Savoia/AP) Lead defense attorney Jose Baez, right, questions defense witness Warren McMaster. (Stephan Savoia/AP) Medical examiner Dr. Katherine Lindstrom indicates the location of a gun shot wound found during her autopsy of Daniel de Abreu. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP) Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez walks to the witness stand to testify. (Josh Reynolds/Boston Globe via AP) Witness Ryan McDonnell takes the stand. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald via AP) Hernandez leans over to speak to his attorney. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald via AP) Hernandez watches a video of an interview when he was a Patriot. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald via AP) Oscar Hernandez, no relation, enters court before testifying under an immunity deal. (Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe via AP) Witness Brooke Wilcox wipes tears as she testifies. (Steven Senne/AP) Ernesto Abreu, father of victim Daniel de Abreu, listens to the translation of Alexander Bradleys testimony. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe) Hernandez listens during his double murder trial. (Elise Amendola/AP) Hernandez listens during his murder trial in the killing of Odin Lloyd. (Pool photo by Dominick Reuter/via AP) Judge E. Susan Garsh instructs the jurors during the trial for Lloyds murder. (Pool photo by Dominick Reuter/European Pressphoto Agency via Reuters) Shayanna Jenkins listens during the trial. (Pool photo by Dominick Reuter/European Pressphoto Agency via Reuters) Hernandez awaits the verdict. (Pool photo by Dominick Reuter/European Pressphoto Agency via Reuters) Hernandez listens as the guilty verdict is read. (Pool photo by Dominick Reuter/European Pressphoto Agency via Reuters) Terri Hernandez, Aaron Hernandezs mother, hugs her sons fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, as the guilty verdict is read. (Pool photo by Dominick Reuter/AP) Ursula Ward, the mother of the victim, Odin Lloyd, cries as the guilty verdict is read. (Pool photo by Dominick Reuter/AP) A court officer places handcuffs on Aaron Hernandezs wrists after the reading of the guilty verdict. (Pool photo by Dominick Reuter/AP) The body of Odin Lloyd, 27, was found on June 17, 2013. Hernandez was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lloyds death. (Lloyd family via the Boston Bandits/via AP) Ursula Ward, Odin Lloyds mother, waits in court as the jury deliberates in the murder trial of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez. (Pool photo by Ted Fitzgerald/European Pressphoto Agency via Boston Herald) Superior Court Judge E. Susan Garsh speaks with television reporter Byron Barnett, from Boston station WHDH-TV, during the trial. (Pool photo by Steven Senne/AP) Television reporter Byron Barnett speaks to Superior Court Judge E. Susan Garsh during the trial. (Pool photo by Steven Senne/AP) Aaron Hernandez, right, speaks with defense attorney Charles Rankin as the judge and attorneys for both sides discuss questions about evidence from the jury deliberating Hernandezs fate. (Pool photo by Steven Senne/AP) Television cameraman Robert Cusanelli, from Boston station WHDH-TV, is sworn in before testifying. (Pool photo by Steven Senne/AP) Defense attorney James Sultan, left, and Aaron Hernandez appear in Bristol County Superior Court. (Pool photo by Faith Ninivaggi/European Pressphoto Agency via Reuters) Aaron Hernandez, center, speaks with defense attorney James Sultan in the courtroom. (Pool photo by Faith Ninivaggi/AP) Prosecutor William McCauley points to former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez during the murder trial. (Pool photo by John Tlumacki/Reuters) Defense attorney James Sultan holds a photo of Ernest Wallace during closing arguments. (Pool photo by John Tlumacki/AP via Boston Globe) A video of Aaron Hernandez is shown by the defense in closing arguments. (Pool photo by John Tlumacki/AP via Boston Globe) Prosecutor Patrick Bomberg questions Eric Carita, a private forensic examiner. (Pool photo by Ted Fitzgerald/AP via Boston Globe) Aaron Hernandez talks with his attorney Charles Rankin during the trial. (Pool photo by C.J. Gunther/AP) William Zane of the Massachusetts state medical examiners office points to a mannequin while testifying. (Pool photo by Steven Senne/Reuters) Ursula Ward, the mother of shooting victim Odin Lloyd, listens during the trial. (Pool photo by Steven Senne/AP) Defense attorney Charles Rankin, left, shows images from a video to Robert Racette, a technology expert from the Bristol County district attorneys office. (Pool photo by Steven Senne/AP) A family member of Odin Lloyd puts her head in her hands as forensic evidence is presented. (Pool photo by Steven Senne/AP) Prosecutor William McCauley holds up a gun entered as evidence. (Pool photo by Brian Snyder/AP) Prosecution witness Alexander Bradley describes a gun he saw with Aaron Hernandez on a trip to Florida. (Pool photo by Brian Snyder/Reuters) Aaron Hernandez listens as his attorney Charles Rankin questions a witness. (Pool photo by Aram Boghosian/European Pressphoto Agency via Boston Globe) Prosecutor William McCauley questions Robert Paradis, a high school friend of Aaron Hernandez. (Pool photo by Aram Boghosian/Reuters) Darryl Hodge, a close friend of Odin Lloyd, testifies. (Pool photo by Aram Boghosian/Reuters) Shaneah Jenkins, the former girlfriend of Odin Lloyd, weeps during testimony as she sits next to Lloyds mother. (Pool photo by Ted Fitzgerald/AP via Boston Herald) Shayanna Jenkins, Aaron Hernandezs fiancee, describes the size of a box as she testifies in court. (Pool photo by Ted Fitzgerald/AP via Boston Herald) Assistant district attorney William McCauley questions witness Jodi Webb, an FBI geologic forensic examiner. (Pool photo by Steven Senne/Reuters) Aaron Hernandez sits with his attorney Charles Rankin as surveillance video from June 17, 2013, is displayed on a monitor. (Pool photo by Steven Senne/European Pressphoto Agency via AP) Prosecutor William McCauley questions Gion Jackson, who purchased the JA22 pistol recovered near the crime scene. (Pool photo by Dominick Reuter/Reuters) Etna Ritchton testifies during the trial. (Pool photo by C.J. Gunther/Reuters) Herbert Hedges of Nike testifies. (Pool photo by Aram Boghosian/Reuters) Odin Lloyd's teammates arrive for Lloyd's funeral service in Boston. Lloyd played semi-professional football. (Michael Dwyer/AP) Odin Lloyd's mother, center, and sister, left, leave Lloyd's funeral ceremony. (Michael Dwyer/AP) An unidentified attorney leaves Aaron Hernandez's home in Massachusetts. Hernandez was eventually charged with first-degree murder. (Mark Stockwell/AP) Aaron Hernandez enters a courtroom for a bail hearing in Fall River Superior Court on June 27. (Ted Fitzgerald/AP) Hernandez was released by the Patriots and remains in prison. (Ted Fitzgerald/AP) Hernandez is led out of the North Attleborough police station after being arrested. He is being held in prison without bail. (Dominick Reuter/Reuters) Hernandez started for the NFL's New England Patriots for three seasons and signed a contract worth nearly $40 million in August 2012. (Stephan Savoia/AP) Aaron Hernandez's football career started at Bristol Central (Conn.) High, where he once set a state record for receiving yards in a game. (Kathy Hanley/The Hartford Courant)

In even a single murder, the victims are multiple. Not one but at least two whole families die, that of the victim, and that of the perpetrator, and in Hernandez’s case the damage to mothers, fathers, brothers, sons and daughters was exponential. Yet Hernandez never appeared to feel sorry for anybody — except, if he did commit suicide, for himself. Despite his own paternal history he showed no outward recognition of the families of two hard working immigrant office cleaners who were murdered, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, in a 2012 drive-by shooting, allegedly over a spilled drink in a nightclub. Hernandez may not have fired the shots; the jury found reasonable doubt because it was possible his thuglife associate in the car with him, Alexander Bradley, could have been the triggerman. Bradley himself is a convicted drug and gun dealer who shot up a nightclub on another occasion. But if nothing else, Hernandez gave cover to a double murder.

The rest, everything after 2012, was more unfathomable stupidity, ratcheted up by suspicion and revenge motives. Bradley wound up shot in the face and dumped in an alley, supposedly by Hernandez, and turned state witness against him, while also admitting he wanted to kill him in turn.

What’s knowable about Hernandez is that he carried these events lightly in public and had a talent for dual posturing and posing. He played the grateful guy who had been set straight by the Patriots, winning a contract extension worth $40 million just six weeks after he was present for the nightclub murders. “I just hope I keep going, doing the right things, making the right decisions so I can have a good life, and be there to live a good life with my family,” he said.

In private he got so stoned and drunk he had to get in shape for training camp by wearing a sweatsuit in a sauna. He went on debauches to strip clubs, dropping $10,000 at a time. In addition to the mansion he shared with his fiancee and stocked with criminal parasites, he kept a secret apartment or flop house.

Less than a year after Hernandez signed his contract extension, he apparently murdered semipro football player Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old friend who had rolled his joints for him, in a fit of paranoia. Physical evidence including a shell case and a wad of gum connected him to the industrial park pit where Lloyd’s body was found shot multiple times, including in the back.

Baez, his attorney, asserted there were good grounds for appeal in that case. After being acquitted last week in the double murder, Hernandez wept, and nodded, and apparently expressed optimism about getting out of prison. There were reports that he was trying to do what some people with life sentences do, find some purpose or quality of life inside; he had become a copious reader, learned to play chess. On Wednesday, Baez issued a statement demanding an investigation, positing that it could have been a jailhouse murder. Will we ever know?

What’s knowable is that Hernandez was no innocent bystander in his own death: either he did it to himself or someone was so appalled at the idea of him winning an appeal and evading a life sentence that they did it to him. But what’s unknowable is whether Hernandez might ever have escaped his whole rotten nihilistic, meaningless pattern of living. Time after time his past fouled his more promising future. When he took the lower fork, was that a willful and avoidable choice? Or was he so flawed and reflexive in his actions that he was always doomed?

If there is anything interesting about Hernandez, it’s this question. The stupendous size of the waste seems important — the unbelievable amount of destruction and self-destruction he wrought, despite every opportunity. Was his defect such that no amount of help or incentive, no well-intentioned scripture spouting from Urban Meyer, his coach at Florida, or demandingness and contract-dangling from Patriots Coach Bill Belichick could get him right? Was it worth the risk to try to help him, to make a better man out of him by offering him the NFL dream? You would like to say yes, that all men are potentially redeemable, and teachable, that no one’s heart is learning-averse and everyone’s potential is open-ended. But then you survey the entirety of Hernandez’s brief bloodstained career, and the squandering of lives all around him, and you say: I just don’t know.

Sally Jenkins is a sports columnist for The Washington Post.

