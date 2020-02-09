Jamal has a reputation for sparseness and subtlety in his playing, fostered by his 1958 hit “Poinciana.” Yet he’s never been quite so one-dimensional. He began at the Kennedy Center with his composition “Spanish Interlude,” a harmonically complex piece that’s also packed with percussive force. It immediately kept bassist James Cammack busy, drummer James Johnson III surging and percussionist Manolo Badrena leaping from one instrument to another within his splendid setup.

Jamal thumped out his chords and brought in trademark left-hand vamps that he used as motifs (and as rhythmic challenges to Johnson and Badrena during their solos), but also allowed lithe lyricisms to trickle in. It’s hard to say that opener set the tone, though: Jamal was like a Proteus who couldn’t hold onto any single form for very long.

AD

AD

His next tune was a ballad that alternated quotes from “Memories of You” and “Some Enchanted Evening,” punctuated with silences, but Jamal still threw in some textural zips and aggressions in the bass register. Next came a kicky mambo, a fiery Jamal dueling with Johnson (Herlin Riley, Jamal’s usual drummer, was ill), followed by a staunch soul-jazz groove in the middle of which Jamal completely shifted both tempo and shape, as if trying to jar the rhythm section out of place. (It didn’t work.)

He then ceded the floor for a stomper of a Johnson solo, playing occasional chords and single-note figures but mostly sitting at the bench with his arms folded. Even when he played his signatures, “Poinciana” and “Swahililand,” Jamal refused to fall into routine. He reconceived the rhythms of “Poinciana” — even as Johnson played the familiar New Orleans beat from the single — and pinned rippling new tails onto the song’s phrases. “Swahililand” took on a funk urgency, an in-the-pocket thump with Jamal and Johnson locking into each other while Badrena softly accented them with conga.