D.C. faces: That look when you ...
Read the latest thing Trump has said before
you get out of bed.
Are pretending to pay attention in a boring
congressional hearing because you’re on
camera, behind the members.
Hear a friend express an opinion you never
thought they had.
Have to board one of the few people movers
still running at Dulles Airport.
Meet the people who have knocked down a
bungalow to build a McMansion down the
block.
Have forgotten your security badge.
Are acting like you’re on the phone so you
won’t be stopped by someone who wants
you to sign a petition.
Are trying to meditate on the Red Line to
Shady Grove.
Spot someone on the Hill who has dyed
their hair unicorn.
Have skipped out of work to get to the
restaurant Bad Saint, but there’s a line
already.
Run into someone from the previous
administration who still hasn’t found a job
Are forced to walk around tourists standing
on the wrong side of a Metro escalator.
Turn your head to see another driver
watching you bellow a song during a
Beltway backup.
Are vacationing in a place where no one has
even heard of C-SPAN.
Illustrations based on iStock and
Shutterstock photos
