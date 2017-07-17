Read the latest thing Trump has said before

you get out of bed.

Are pretending to pay attention in a boring

congressional hearing because you’re on

camera, behind the members.

Hear a friend express an opinion you never

thought they had.

Have to board one of the few people movers

still running at Dulles Airport.

Meet the people who have knocked down a

bungalow to build a McMansion down the

block.

Have forgotten your security badge.

Are acting like you’re on the phone so you

won’t be stopped by someone who wants

you to sign a petition.

Are trying to meditate on the Red Line to

Shady Grove.

Spot someone on the Hill who has dyed

their hair unicorn.

Have skipped out of work to get to the

restaurant Bad Saint, but there’s a line

already.

Run into someone from the previous

administration who still hasn’t found a job

Are forced to walk around tourists standing

on the wrong side of a Metro escalator.

Turn your head to see another driver

watching you bellow a song during a

Beltway backup.

Are vacationing in a place where no one has

even heard of C-SPAN.

