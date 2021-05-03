The Washington Post

Are you a Jedi quiz master? May the Fourth be with you on this quiz.

On May 4, fans celebrate Star Wars Day! Think you're the brightest lightsaber in the galaxy? Test your knowledge of the Star Wars universe below.

KidsPost May 03, 2021
1

What is the name of the Gungan character who was modeled after Goofy, first appears in "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace" and is considered to be one of the least popular characters in modern film history?

Boss Nass

Jar Jar Binks

Nute Gunray

Watto

2

"Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" marks the first time this Jedi master appears fully computer-generated. Before this movie, this 900-year-old character appeared as a puppet from legendary puppeteer Frank Oz.

Yoda

Count Dooku

General Greivous

Mace Windu

3

In "Revenge of the Sith," what is the name of the order issued by Darth Sidious instructing the destruction of the Jedi?

Betrayal code

Benedict Arnold

Order 66

Order 180

4

What starfighter does Luke Skywalker pilot in "Star Wars: A New Hope" that destroys the Death Star?

A-wing

B-wing

X-wing

Y-wing

5

At the end of "The Empire Strikes Back," Luke Skywalker loses what at the end of his battle with Darth Vader?

His life

His hand

His companion, R2-D2

His X-wing

6

What large alien creature first appeared in "Return of the Jedi" during the original theatrical run but was later added to "A New Hope," and takes Han Solo as a prisoner but was killed by Princess Leia?

Salacious B. Crumb

Max Rebo

Figrin D'an

Jabba the Hutt

7

How old is Baby Yoda?

2 years old

50 years old

17 years old

5 years old

8

Finish this sentence from the famous opening crawl of the original Star Wars: "During the battle, rebel spies managed to steal secret plans to the Empire's ultimate weapon, _______"

"...the STARKILLEER BASE, an armored space station with enough power to destroy an entire planet."

"...the DEATH STAR, an armored space station with enough power to destroy an entire planet."

"...the HAMMER STATION, an armored space station with enough power to destroy an entire planet."

"...HYPERSPACE, an armored space station with enough power to destroy an entire planet."

9

Which Star Wars TV event, which only aired once, was not popular with critics or viewers?

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars"

"Star Wars: Ewoks"

"Star Wars Holiday Special"

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian"

10

Which Star Wars movie holds the title of the highest U.S. box office revenue ever?

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" (1980)

"Staw Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017)

"Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" (2002)

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015)

