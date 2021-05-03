Are you a Jedi quiz master? May the Fourth be with you on this quiz.

On May 4, fans celebrate Star Wars Day! Think you're the brightest lightsaber in the galaxy? Test your knowledge of the Star Wars universe below.
Matt Campbell/Agence France-Presse
What is the name of the Gungan character who was modeled after Goofy, first appears in "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace" and is considered to be one of the least popular characters in modern film history?
Boss Nass
Jar Jar Binks
Nute Gunray
Watto
David J. Philip/The Associated Press
"Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" marks the first time this Jedi master appears fully computer-generated. Before this movie, this 900-year-old character appeared as a puppet from legendary puppeteer Frank Oz.
Yoda
Count Dooku
General Greivous
Mace Windu
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
In "Revenge of the Sith," what is the name of the order issued by Darth Sidious instructing the destruction of the Jedi?
Betrayal code
Benedict Arnold
Order 66
Order 180
Emmanuel Dunand/Getty Images
What starfighter does Luke Skywalker pilot in "Star Wars: A New Hope" that destroys the Death Star?
A-wing
B-wing
X-wing
Y-wing
Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
At the end of "The Empire Strikes Back," Luke Skywalker loses what at the end of his battle with Darth Vader?
His life
His hand
His companion, R2-D2
His X-wing
Robert Spencer/The Associated Press
What large alien creature first appeared in "Return of the Jedi" during the original theatrical run but was later added to "A New Hope," and takes Han Solo as a prisoner but was killed by Princess Leia?
Salacious B. Crumb
Max Rebo
Figrin D'an
Jabba the Hutt
Disney
How old is Baby Yoda?
2 years old
50 years old
17 years old
5 years old
The Associated Press
Finish this sentence from the famous opening crawl of the original Star Wars: "During the battle, rebel spies managed to steal secret plans to the Empire's ultimate weapon, _______"
"...the STARKILLEER BASE, an armored space station with enough power to destroy an entire planet."
"...the DEATH STAR, an armored space station with enough power to destroy an entire planet."
"...the HAMMER STATION, an armored space station with enough power to destroy an entire planet."
"...HYPERSPACE, an armored space station with enough power to destroy an entire planet."
George Brich/ The Associated Press
Which Star Wars TV event, which only aired once, was not popular with critics or viewers?
"Star Wars: The Clone Wars"
"Star Wars: Ewoks"
"Star Wars Holiday Special"
"Star Wars: The Mandalorian"
Francois Mori/ The Associated Press
Which Star Wars movie holds the title of the highest U.S. box office revenue ever?
"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" (1980)
"Staw Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017)
"Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" (2002)
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015)