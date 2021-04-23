Are you a poet and you know it? Take our quiz for National Poetry Month.

April is National Poetry Month. See how well you know an art form that ranges from serious Shakespeare to funny rhymes!
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Haiku typically consist of three lines with five, seven and five syllables. Often, they contain seemingly straightforward observations about the world. Here's one example by Richard Wright: "Whitecaps on the bay: / A broken signboard banging / In the April wind." Where did haiku originate?
The United States
Japan
China
England
Patrick Pleul/Agence France-Presse via Getty Images
"The Road Not Taken," by American poet Robert Frost, is one of the most famous poems in the United States. See if you can fill in the blank in these lines from the end of the poem: "Two roads ________ in a wood, and I — / I took the one less traveled by, / And that has made all the difference."
Ran side by side
Came together
Diverged
Went deep
Juana Arias/The Washington Post
Maya Angelou is known for her poetry, but she has also won several major entertainment awards. Which awards has she won?
Emmy award
Grammy award
Oscar award
Tony award
Samuel Cousins/Library of Congress
True or false: Most of Shakespeare's plays, including "Romeo and Juliet" and "Hamlet," are written in the form of poetry.
True
False
Doug Kapustin/ for The Washington Post
Which poet wrote "Where the Sidewalk Ends" and "A Light in the Attic," as well as the picture book "The Giving Tree"?
Shel Silverstein
Dr. Seuss
Maurice Sendak
Louis Sachar
Nick Wass/Associated Press
The Baltimore Ravens’ team name was inspired by which American poet?
Emily Dickinson
Langston Hughes
Walt Whitman
Edgar Allan Poe
Nick Wass/AP
In his book "Lemonade," poet Bob Raczka showed that a whole poem could be made by rearranging the letters of a single word. Here's one example:
ball reaches here
bases clear
cheers
That poem uses letters from one word. What is it?
Baseball
Bleachers
Verbally
Scrabble
Rembrandt/Netherlands Institute for Cultural Heritage
What do you call a silly poem that rhymes and usually has five lines? Here's one example by Edward Lear to get you thinking:
Sonnet
Ballad
Fable
Limerick
The World of Emily Dickinson
About how many poems did Emily Dickinson write?
500
1,400
1,800
2,400
Marty Lederhandler/Associated Press
Who was the first poet to make an address at a presidential inauguration?
Adrienne Rich
Robert Frost
T.S. Elliot
Sylvia Plath
Andre Chung/ for The Washington Post
Which poet was considered to be a central figure of the Harlem Renaissance -- a cultural movement based in Harlem, New York, that saw great Black creativity through literature, art, music and more?
Langston Hughes
Augusta Savage
Lois Mailou Jones
Jacob Lawrence
Jonathan Newton/ The Washington Post
Who is the U.S. Poet Laureate?
Ricardo Blanco
Tracy K. Smith
Charles Wright
Joy Harjo
iStock
This poet was the first Black person to win a Pulitzer Prize when they won in 1950 for their book of poems "Annie Allen."
Audre Lorde
Gwendolyn Brooks
Nikkie Giovanni
Lucille Clifton