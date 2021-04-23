The Washington Post

Are you a poet and you know it? Take our quiz for National Poetry Month.

April is National Poetry Month. See how well you know an art form that ranges from serious Shakespeare to funny rhymes!

KidsPost April 23, 2021
1

Haiku typically consist of three lines with five, seven and five syllables. Often, they contain seemingly straightforward observations about the world. Here's one example by Richard Wright: "Whitecaps on the bay: / A broken signboard banging / In the April wind." Where did haiku originate?

The United States

Japan

China

England

2

"The Road Not Taken," by American poet Robert Frost, is one of the most famous poems in the United States. See if you can fill in the blank in these lines from the end of the poem: "Two roads ________ in a wood, and I — / I took the one less traveled by, / And that has made all the difference."

Ran side by side

Came together

Diverged

Went deep

3

Maya Angelou is known for her poetry, but she has also won several major entertainment awards. Which awards has she won?

Emmy award

Grammy award

Oscar award

Tony award

4

True or false: Most of Shakespeare's plays, including "Romeo and Juliet" and "Hamlet," are written in the form of poetry.

True

False

5

Which poet wrote "Where the Sidewalk Ends" and "A Light in the Attic," as well as the picture book "The Giving Tree"?

Shel Silverstein

Dr. Seuss

Maurice Sendak

Louis Sachar

6

The Baltimore Ravens’ team name was inspired by which American poet?

Emily Dickinson

Langston Hughes

Walt Whitman

Edgar Allan Poe

7

In his book "Lemonade," poet Bob Raczka showed that a whole poem could be made by rearranging the letters of a single word. Here's one example:

ball reaches here

bases clear

cheers

That poem uses letters from one word. What is it?

Baseball

Bleachers

Verbally

Scrabble

8

What do you call a silly poem that rhymes and usually has five lines? Here's one example by Edward Lear to get you thinking:

There was an Old Man with a beard
Who said, "It is just as I feared!—
Two Owls and a Hen, four Larks and a Wren
Have all built their nests in my beard."

Sonnet

Ballad

Fable

Limerick

9

About how many poems did Emily Dickinson write?

500

1,400

1,800

2,400

10

Who was the first poet to make an address at a presidential inauguration?

Adrienne Rich

Robert Frost

T.S. Elliot

Sylvia Plath

11

Which poet was considered to be a central figure of the Harlem Renaissance -- a cultural movement based in Harlem, New York, that saw great Black creativity through literature, art, music and more?

Langston Hughes

Augusta Savage

Lois Mailou Jones

Jacob Lawrence

12

Who is the U.S. Poet Laureate?

Ricardo Blanco

Tracy K. Smith

Charles Wright

Joy Harjo

13

This poet was the first Black person to win a Pulitzer Prize when they won in 1950 for their book of poems "Annie Allen."

Audre Lorde

Gwendolyn Brooks

Nikkie Giovanni

Lucille Clifton

