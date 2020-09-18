Are you ready for fall?

Take this quiz to see how much you know about the season.
The Washington Post
Sometimes the first day of fall hits, but it still feels like summer. How is the first day of fall determined?
The United Nations determines when the first day of each season begins through by discussing it with each country's ambassador.
Meteorologists predict the date of each season by studying weather patterns
Astronomers look to the fall equinox when the Sun crosses the "celestial equator."
The president or leader of each country chooses their own date
The Associated Press
Veterans Day is always November 11. It honors the service members who fought and sacrificed for our country. What else does it commemorate?
It's the anniversary of when World War I came to an end.
The formation of the Department of Veterans Affairs
The attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
The end of the Vietnam War
Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
True or False? The tradition of carving pumpkins and the origins of the jack-o'-lantern came from the Irish.
True
False
Russel Contreteras/AP
Columbus Day is celebrated across the country on the second Monday in October. The Italian explorer's journey to America and its celebration has sparked controversy for taking away land from the people there who called America home. This caused some states to create an alternative holiday on that day. What is the holiday?
Indigenous Peoples' Day
Discoverer's Day
Native American Day
All of the above
Getty Images
True or False? Through the process of photosynthesis (pronounced fo-toe-SYN-thuh-sis) leaves change from green to beautiful colors of red, yellow and orange in the fall.
True
False
Bill O'Leary/ The Washington Post
How long does the fall season last?
90 days
95 days
100 days
35 days
Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post
Apple picking is a classic fall season activity. How long does it take for an apple tree to grow apples after it has been planted?
1 year
6 months
20 years
8 years
Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post
Before "fall" or "autumn" what was the season referred as?
Leave season
Harvest
Frost
It didn't have a name
Jonathan Newton/ The Washington Post
What is a harvest moon?
The last full moon before the winter solstice
The last full moon of the summer season
The first full moon after the autumnal equinox
The darkest moon of the fall season
Tracy A. Woodward/ The Washington Post
How long did the first Thanksgiving last?
Three days
Five days
One week
One month