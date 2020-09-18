The Washington Post

Are you ready for fall?

Take this quiz to see how much you know about the season.

KidsPost September 18, 2020
1

Sometimes the first day of fall hits, but it still feels like summer. How is the first day of fall determined?

The United Nations determines when the first day of each season begins through by discussing it with each country's ambassador.

Meteorologists predict the date of each season by studying weather patterns

Astronomers look to the fall equinox when the Sun crosses the "celestial equator."

The president or leader of each country chooses their own date

2

The Associated Press

Veterans Day is always November 11. It honors the service members who fought and sacrificed for our country. What else does it commemorate?

It's the anniversary of when World War I came to an end.

The formation of the Department of Veterans Affairs

The attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941

The end of the Vietnam War

3

Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

True or False? The tradition of carving pumpkins and the origins of the jack-o'-lantern came from the Irish.

True

False

4

Russel Contreteras/AP

Columbus Day is celebrated across the country on the second Monday in October. The Italian explorer's journey to America and its celebration has sparked controversy for taking away land from the people there who called America home. This caused some states to create an alternative holiday on that day. What is the holiday?

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Discoverer's Day

Native American Day

All of the above

5

Getty Images

True or False? Through the process of photosynthesis (pronounced fo-toe-SYN-thuh-sis) leaves change from green to beautiful colors of red, yellow and orange in the fall.

True

False

6

Bill O'Leary/ The Washington Post

How long does the fall season last?

90 days

95 days

100 days

35 days

7

Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post

Apple picking is a classic fall season activity. How long does it take for an apple tree to grow apples after it has been planted?

1 year

6 months 

20 years

8 years 

8

Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post

Before "fall" or "autumn" what was the season referred as?

Leave season

Harvest

Frost

It didn't have a name

9

Jonathan Newton/ The Washington Post

What is a harvest moon?

The last full moon before the winter solstice

The last full moon of the summer season

The first full moon after the autumnal equinox

The darkest moon of the fall season

10

Tracy A. Woodward/ The Washington Post

How long did the first Thanksgiving last?

Three days

Five days

One week

One month

