Are you ready for Opening Day?

Major League Baseball's (MLB) opening is on April 7. Test your knowledge on past Opening Days and general baseball history.

KidsPost March 30, 2022
1

Andrew Harnik/ Associated Press

As a result of prolonged negotiations between players and team owners, Opening Day this season is later than expected. When was the original date for this year's Opening Day?

March 15

April 1

March 31

March 29

2

Associated Press

Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the MLB during Opening Day of which year?

1945

1947

1967

1965

3

Associated Press

Who was the first president to throw the ceremonial first pitch?

Grover Cleveland

Theodore Roosevelt

William Howard ﻿Taft

Woodrow Wilson﻿

4

Gary A. Cameron/ The Washington Post

This iconic baseball player opened the 1974 season in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a home run in his first at-bat. It was his 714th home run and tied him with Babe Ruth's total at the time.

Hank Aaron

Mickey Mantle

Jackie Robinson

Cy Young

5

Gregory Bull/ Associated Press

Who threw the first Opening Day no-hitter?

Roger Clemens

Joe DiMaggio

Ted Williams

Bob Feller

6

Bill O'Leary/ The Washington Post

How many innings did the longest Opening Day game last?

16

9

11

14

7

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

What team has the most World Series Championships?

St. Louis Cardinals

Oakland Athletics

New York Yankees

San Francisco Giants

8

Getty Images

True or false: The World Series champions were always awarded rings.

True

False

9

AP

Who threw the only perfect game in playoff history?

Roy Halladay

Max Scherzer

Cy Young

Don Larsen

10

Agence France-Presse

What ballclub is the only one in Major League history to win a World Series in the three cities it called home?

Braves

Giants

Yankees

Athletics

