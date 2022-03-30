Are you ready for Opening Day?

Major League Baseball's (MLB) opening is on April 7. Test your knowledge on past Opening Days and general baseball history.
Andrew Harnik/ Associated Press
As a result of prolonged negotiations between players and team owners, Opening Day this season is later than expected. When was the original date for this year's Opening Day?
March 15
April 1
March 31
March 29
Associated Press
Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the MLB during Opening Day of which year?
1945
1947
1967
1965
Associated Press
Who was the first president to throw the ceremonial first pitch?
Grover Cleveland
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Gary A. Cameron/ The Washington Post
This iconic baseball player opened the 1974 season in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a home run in his first at-bat. It was his 714th home run and tied him with Babe Ruth's total at the time.
Hank Aaron
Mickey Mantle
Jackie Robinson
Cy Young
Gregory Bull/ Associated Press
Who threw the first Opening Day no-hitter?
Roger Clemens
Joe DiMaggio
Ted Williams
Bob Feller
Bill O'Leary/ The Washington Post
How many innings did the longest Opening Day game last?
16
9
11
14
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
What team has the most World Series Championships?
St. Louis Cardinals
Oakland Athletics
New York Yankees
San Francisco Giants
Getty Images
True or false: The World Series champions were always awarded rings.
True
False
AP
Who threw the only perfect game in playoff history?
Roy Halladay
Max Scherzer
Cy Young
Don Larsen
Agence France-Presse
What ballclub is the only one in Major League history to win a World Series in the three cities it called home?
Braves
Giants
Yankees
Athletics