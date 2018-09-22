

President Trump and U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein. (Saul Loeb and Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

Two talk show hosts clashed over the Friday New York Times report that alleged Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein had suggested secretly recording President Trump and removing him from office.

The caveat? Both are Fox News hosts adored by Trump — Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity.

In May 2017, during a conversation with then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Rosenstein suggested wearing a wire to record Oval Office discussions with Trump, according to the Times; McCabe has since been dismissed for unrelated reasons and may face criminal charges for misleading federal investigators.

McCabe’s memos memorialized Rosenstein’s proposition, which was made soon after FBI Director James B. Comey was fired by Trump.

Rosenstein, who called the report “inaccurate and factually incorrect,” also allegedly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Other outlets have written that Rosenstein did, in fact, make the remarks, but in jest.

[McCabe memos say Rosenstein considered secretly recording Trump]

The breaking news sparked a political firestorm across media outlets. But instead of Fox News hosts disagreeing with those from other networks, Ingraham and Hannity contradicted one another.

Hannity, who as of the spring, talked with Trump frequently by phone, addressed remarks directly to the president, saying Rosenstein should be fired “under zero circumstances.” Ingraham, whose 10 p.m. show follows Hannity’s, called for the immediate termination of the nation’s second-most-powerful law-enforcement official.

In a tweet Friday, which has since been deleted, Ingraham implored the president to fire Rosenstein, who also oversees special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia probe, “today.” She reiterated the message later Friday on her show, ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

“If the New York Times reporting is accurate, the president tonight should seriously consider whether Rod J. Rosenstein should remain on the job,” Ingraham said. “We just cannot have this plotting at the highest levels of our Justice Department against the chief executive of this executive branch.”

Meanwhile, Hannity insisted on a drastically different course of action.

“We are experiencing tonight a massive constitutional crisis. And frankly, this is designed to set up the president,” Hannity said on air. “I have a message for the president tonight. Under zero circumstances should the president fire anybody.”

Many, including Hannity, believed Friday’s theatrics were strategic, softening the ground for a “Friday night massacre” following the upcoming midterm elections.

"They are hoping and praying that the president does just that, that he gets mad, that he gets sick and tired of it” and turns it into a scandal, said Hannity.

Fox did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

[The Saturday Night Massacre: ‘Your commander in chief has given you an order’]

Win or lose, Trump seemed determined to use the Rosenstein report as both provocation and justification for cleaning house at the Department of Justice and the FBI.

At a Missouri campaign event Friday for state Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat, Trump attacked both: “Just look at what is now being exposed in our Department of Justice and the FBI,” he said. “I want to tell you, we have great people in the Department of Justice … But you got some real bad ones.”

Trump then vowed to purge the agencies of what he described as “a lingering stench.”

Read more

Alec Baldwin says he’ll play Trump again on SNL — even though ‘it’s like agony’

The troubled production of the new James Bond movie is a symptom of how Hollywood operates today

‘They remain puppets’: ‘Sesame Street,’ once again, shuts down speculation over Bert and Ernie’s sexual orientation

What the man accused of being part of Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault had to say about women’s sexuality