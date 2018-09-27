

Supreme court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX) (Andrew Harnik/Pool/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Politics in the capital is often likened to a sport, despite its substantive consequences, and on Fox News the metaphor seemed apt during its coverage of the Senate hearing on sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Fox News announcers likened the break between accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony this morning and the Supreme Court nominee’s appearance to “halftime.”

Their prognosis of the first half? Not looking good for the home team.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called Ford’s testimony “extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible."

“This is a disaster for the Republicans,” he said.

Wallace also shared that two of his daughters shared with him stories of “things that happened in high school."

“I don’t this we can disregard Ford and the seriousness of this,” he said.

Other Fox reporters and hosts shared doubt about Ford’s testimony.

Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts piped in the line from the White House, saying that officials, who he did not name, “told me there were a lot of inconsistencies in things she said, a lot of gaps in her recollection but that she was very emotional in the telling of the story.”

“Was there any evidence presented?” Roberts wondered. “Officials at the White House don’t think (so).”

Roberts warned that Republicans faced the potential of a vacant Supreme Court seat until the new Congress takes office in 2019, or even after the 2020 election if they failed to confirm Kavanaugh.

“Kavanaugh has to probably has the interview of his life if he hopes to continue with this process,” Roberts said. “There is so much for Republicans riding on the next few hours...Everyone on the edge of their seats, and Judge Kavanaugh has to bring it or it’s not going to happen.”

Fox News also played a snippet of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) forcefully attacking Democrats as a seeming defense of Kavanaugh.

Judge Andrew Napolitano, a judicial analyst on Fox, thought the performance of Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell had hurt the Republican senators' efforts to confirm Kavanaugh, leading him to wonder if Graham would have made a more effective questioner.

“I think the Republicans made a grave error not necessarily in choosing Ms. Mitchell, but having her craft her questioning as she did,” he said. “It sounded more like a deposition in a civil case where you are looking for information.”

He added: “The hole is deeper now than it was the morning because of the tepid manner that the witness was questioned.”

Britt Hume echoed a common conservative talking point, sowing doubt with Ford’s testimony by wondering if it was a"good faith effort to get to the truth or whether the use of this to block a nominee, please the base, hurt Trump."

“Whether it’s seriously a truth finding operation, I think a lot of people look at this and think it’s not," he said.

Wallace chimed in, urging commentators and viewers not to draw conclusions before the hearing was over.

“Don’t make judgments in the middle of the trial,” he said, saying that Ford had shared an “indelible memory,” but “no facts.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.