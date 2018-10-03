Your eyes are not deceiving you: That is Christian Bale, playing former vice president Richard B. “Dick” Cheney, in the trailer for “Vice” that was released Wednesday.

The movie tracks the political rise of the former VP, and who would have thought the “Dark Knight” star would have made for a perfect Cheney? Apparently Adam McKay, who wrote and directed “Vice.”

McKay also made “The Big Short,” the 2015 movie that managed to make the most boring aspects of the 2008 financial crisis actually entertaining. McKay took home a screenwriting Oscar for the movie, which also raked in a bunch of other nominations, including best picture.

For “Vice,” Bale packed on the pounds (40 or more, reportedly), shaved his head and apparently did lots of neck exercises to perfect his look.

The movie, out on Christmas Day, is packed with other Hollywood stars who have taken on Washington personas: Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald H. Rumsfeld; Tyler Perry as Colin Powell and Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush.

