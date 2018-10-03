Stephen Colbert parodied Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Senate testimony Tuesday on “The Late Show,” mixing the Supreme Court nominee’s many proclamations of love for beer into UB40′s “Red Red Wine.” The New York Times had reported the day before that, according to a 1985 police report, Kavanaugh was involved in a bar fight in college that allegedly began because he and his friends were staring at another patron who they believed looked like Ali Campbell, the lead singer of UB40.

“Brett, Brett Whines,” a voice sings over reggae music. “All thanks to you/ I think you’ve had enough/ It’s time to go home/ Go back to your dorm.”

Clips of Kavanaugh’s testimony are interspersed throughout: “I liked beer,” he says. “I still like beer/ Sometimes I had too many beers.”

The 1985 altercation began at a New Haven, Conn., bar after a UB40 concert, Kavanaugh’s Yale classmate Chad Ludington told The Washington Post. After the man thought to be Campbell told the group to stop looking at him, according to Ludington, Kavanaugh “threw his drink in the guy’s face.” The report states that New Haven police spoke to a man after the incident — he said Kavanaugh threw ice at him “for some unknown reason.”

Campbell himself chimed in on the ruckus in a piece published Tuesday by the Guardian, writing that his obvious response is: “It wasn’t me!” American politics seems to be at “an all-time low,” the English singer continued. “I don’t know the bloke, so I don’t know whether he’s innocent or guilty, but I wouldn’t support anyone assaulting women.”

“We welcome Democrats and Republicans to our gigs — so long as they leave their politics at the door,” Campbell wrote. “But it is a big surprise to find out that Kavanaugh used to come to see us in his Yale days. You don’t expect a rightwing Republican to follow a leftwing reggae socialist band from Birmingham.”

