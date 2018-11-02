Alec Baldwin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment Friday after an argument over a New York City parking spot turned violent, according to police.

A New York Police Department spokeswoman said a 49-year-old man was punched in the face, and that Baldwin was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. A representative for Baldwin declined to comment Friday afternoon, but the actor tweeted a statement that evening denying that the disagreement was over a parking spot.

“I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative . . . charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment,” Baldwin wrote in two tweets.

Baldwin has had run-ins with the law before. In 2014, he was arrested in New York and issued a summons for disorderly conduct after riding his bike in the wrong direction. It came during a two-day crackdown on lessening traffic fatalities, and police at the time said Baldwin “became belligerent and argumentative with the officers."

The actor then tweeted out the name and badge number of the arresting officer and called New York “a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign.”

Baldwin has been back in the spotlight in large part thanks to his turn as President Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” His Trump impersonation has angered the president so much that Trump has aired his displeasure — which may be normal for Trump but represents a break from previous SNL presidential parody targets.

“Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable!” Trump tweeted in December 2016. “Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”

“Release your tax returns and I’ll stop,” Baldwin responded. “Ha.”

NBC News tweeted a video Friday afternoon in which a reporter notifies Trump of Baldwin’s arrest. The president’s reaction: “I wish him luck.”

WATCH: President Trump responds when asked about Alec Baldwin being arrested in New York City. https://t.co/dbv4W9Cr9W pic.twitter.com/LmYYX7KHEt — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 2, 2018

This post has been updated.