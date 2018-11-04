

Phoebe Robinson attends the 2018 Girls Write Now event on Oct. 11 in New York City. (Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Phoebe Robinson is funny. Like, successful podcast plus a show based on that podcast plus New York Times best-selling author funny.

But the comedian has also made a name for herself as something of a warrior for social and political equality.

After her initial podcast, “2 Dope Queens,” which she hosts alongside Jessica Williams, propelled her into fame, Robinson made headlines with her newest foray into podcasting, “Sooo Many White Guys.” “Intimate, funny conversations with all kinds of artists who (mostly) aren’t white dudes,” reads the podcast description on the show’s website.

Robinson made a pit-stop in the nation’s capital on Oct. 25 to help kick off Bentzen Ball, an annual D.C. comedy festival started by comedian Tig Notaro. We caught up with her via phone as she was heading to Kansas to promote her new book, “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.”

How was opening Bentzen Ball with Tig Notaro?

It was super fun. I mean, I’ve done this festival a couple of times and I’ve really gotten to know Tig over the years. I’ve worked with her on “2 Dope Queens” and, personally, when I’m in L.A. I hang out with her. She’s become a friend of mine. So when they asked if I would do opening night at Bentzen Ball, I was like, “Yeah, that sounds really cool, but this is a lot of pressure. I’ll do it, but it would be cool if Tig would do it with me.” And she was totally game. We had the best time. She’s so funny and sweet and awesome. We could have just been hanging out at her house instead of on stage, and it pretty much would have been the same conversation, so it was really great. . . . And the audience was really awesome, too.

Do you cater your material to the city you’re in, e.g., make more political jokes for a D.C. audience?

I pretty much stick to what I want to talk about and what I want to do, because I think ultimately that’s what works for any sort of performer — just being true to yourself. I think if you try to shape yourself for whatever audience you’re performing in front of, that’s when you get into trouble or feel like you’re not being your authentic self, or you don’t perform as well. So, if I want to talk about my boyfriend because I have 10 minutes of material about him, then, yeah, I’m gonna do that if I’m in D.C. or in New York or Australia. I’ve never been to Australia, but I’m sure I would do my boyfriend jokes there.

You had a short trip. Did you get to enjoy D.C. at all?

I went out to dinner [at Toki Underground] with Tig and my friend/publicist Sam, and we got ramen, and it was cute. We were just like huddled up sipping broth and being cute old ladies.

You performed at Bentzen Ball as part of your book tour. What’s the gist of the new book?

It’s another essay collection like my first one, “You Can’t Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain." I wasn’t planning on writing a book so soon after the first one, but it was really inspired by the 2016 election and feeling kind of crummy and sad, and crying in the back of Lyfts and Ubers. It was just like, “Oh, this country is so not what I hoped it to be,” and being really inspired by seeing people in real life and online being really excited to get involved and be really politically active and socially active. . . . So I was like, “I think things are going to be okay if we just sort of like keep at it.”

Is there a certain essay that you feel the most connected to?

Hmm. I think you should just read the whole book. [Laughs.] Real talk, just read the whole thing. It’s a quick read. It’s not David Foster Wallace, it’s not 1,000-page nonsense. You can get through these pages, so read all of it. There’s some fun stuff: I talk about [getting] out of debt and racial dating, meeting Oprah and a section on feminism, U2, it’s great. So read all of it, guys.

Speaking of your love for U2, why the Bono obsession?

You know, I started listening to U2 when I was 13 when I heard them on radio, and I was just like, “They’re really cool; who are these guys?” I just became obsessed with them and listened to all their stuff and started going to their shows. It’s a very good one-sided relationship. Probably the best one-sided relationship of my life.

Back to you: Your essay on feminism has generated some buzz. What do you want people to take away from it?

If we really want to advance society and have equality for everyone, it has to include all women. It can’t just be white women of a certain class. It has to be women of color, queer women, women of lower class if you want to call it that, women of different educational backgrounds. When I was writing the book, I just wanted to talk about how I think the Women’s March was great and impactful in a lot of ways, and there was a lot of excitement and passion, but I didn’t see that for things like trans rights or Black Lives Matter or immigration. So I just think if we really want feminism to stick and really advance things for women so they can be protected . . . then there needs to be a concerted effort to not only include all women, but listen to their experiences. And even if the experience isn’t something that you’ve gone through, that doesn’t mean it’s not [valid]. That’s kind of the gist of the essay, and I’m hopeful that things will turn around, but I just think it really is going to require a lot of work within feminism to do so.

How do you relay your messages to people who don’t follow your work?

I really am just doing what I enjoy doing and talking about things I want to talk about, whether they’re light and funny and about pop culture, or about more political matters or social issues. I’m not really trying to seek people out. My job number one is to be a comedian, so that’s really where my focus is, so if I can weave in some other stuff, that’s great. But if people really want to be inclusive and care about equality and black people being alive, then they will be into me, and if they are anti-that, they’re not going to be into me, and that’s also fine. You don’t have to listen to my work.

In a lot of your work you focus on including traditionally unheard voices. Why is that important to you?

I’ve always wanted to support people who are really funny and talented and maybe haven’t gotten the shot that I think they deserve, because I was in that position for so long and, honestly, still am in a lot of ways. I think I just like really talented, amazing, different voices — people who sound like me, people who don’t sound like me, people who have completely different backgrounds — I’m just like, there’s no reason why their stories can’t be heard and their visions can’t be seen. I think that’s always been a part of my comedy and part of what I’ve always wanted to do.

Is it ever hard to address serious issues yet remain funny?

I think that’s just how I operate in general. . . . I want to be open-minded and want to have a space for everybody. I’m a sarcastic person, a funny person, so I think I’m just looking at the world with sort of the lenses of like, “How can this be funny? This is amusing to me,” and I kind of go from there.

What’s next for you?

Taping “2 Dope Queens” with Jessica in December and then a movie called “What Men Want” starting Taraji P. Henson that comes out in February. . . . I’m developing a show with my friend Amy Aniobi, who’s a writer and producer for “Insecure,” that we’re developing for Amazon as we speak. And, yeah, just auditioning, hoping to do more acting stuff, hoping to do more creator stuff.