“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson is being heavily criticized for a bit on “Weekend Update” in which he made fun of GOP congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw for wearing an eye patch.

Crenshaw, who is running for a seat representing Texas’s 2nd Congressional District, lost his right eye in 2012 after a bomb exploded during a mission in Afghanistan, his third military deployment. Despite being told he would probably never see again, Crenshaw regained sight in his left eye and went on two more deployments.

[Utah mayor and father of seven killed in Afghanistan on fourth deployment]

Davidson seemed to be aware of Crenshaw’s background during Saturday’s Weekend Update, in which he gave his “first impressions” of various candidates running in this election cycle.

“This guy is kind of cool, Dan Crenshaw,” Davidson said, as an image of Crenshaw wearing an eye patch flashed on the screen.

His co-host, Michael Che, chuckled and said, “Yo, come on.”

“Hold on,” Davidson replied. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie.”

The audience laughed.

“I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever,” Davidson added, shrugging and grinning. “Whatever.”

When asked about the matter on Sunday, an NBC representative said the network would not be commenting.

.@DanCrenshawTX is a war hero who has sacrificed so much for our country. Pete Davidson’s comments were abhorrent and SNL owes @DanCrenshawTX and all Veterans an apology. https://t.co/S7i26Boe4U — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) November 4, 2018

Online, scores of people have expressed anger over the sketch and demanded that Davidson and NBC apologize.

“Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country,” Jack Pandol, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in a statement that referenced Davidson’s much-publicized recent breakup with singer Ariana Grande.

[Pete Davidson wishes Ariana Grande the best on SNL while she releases song thanking him]

The Texas Republican Party called the bit “utterly abhorrent.”

Rep. Peter T. King (R-N.Y.), another candidate who was mocked in Davidson’s sketch, said the jab at Crenshaw was a “disgrace” and indicated that the comedian should be booted from the show.

“What are NBC’s standards for firing? PC to insult wounded vets?!?” King demanded. “(Davidson also insulted me. Who cares?!)”

Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 4, 2018

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Crenshaw acknowledged the outrage over Davidson’s joke. He didn’t demand an apology, but he did urge the show’s writers not to use injured veterans as “punchlines.”

“Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended,” Crenshaw wrote. “That being said, I hope [SNL] recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.”



Pete Davidson attends the John Elliott show during New York Fashion Week in September. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

