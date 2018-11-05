

Elizabeth Thorp, right, alongside Robin Wright, left, in "House of Cards." (Lorenzo Milan)

Elizabeth Thorp, the former editor of the glossy D.C. magazine Capitol File, knows this all sounds a bit wonky.

“It seems ridiculous that anybody would think this was a good idea — trying to get into acting at 40,” said Thorp, who for about two glorious minutes can be seen on the small screen opposite Robin Wright in the sixth and final season of Netflix’s “House of Cards.” Torching whatever rule book women of a certain age are supposed to adhere to, the “40-something” Washington insider found inspiration for her second career in an unlikely place.

“Look who’s in the White House,” Thorp joked. “There’s this failed reality TV star leading the free world. Is there anything more crazy than that?”

Thorp, who describes herself on Twitter as “somewhere between Beyoncé and Pelosi,” plays a buttoned-up secretary of defense in Claire Underwood’s administration in the series' final episode. Her character and Wright’s get into an ideological tug of war in the Situation Room and, yes, that was as intimidating as it sounds.

“My reaction was totally authentic,” said Thorp of her scene with Wright, whom she first met in 2015 when she was editor in chief of Capitol File. In the “war room,” the president is on the verge of nuclear war and sharply chastises her defense secretary before delivering a razor-edged lesson on the word “misandry.” Thorp — and the woman she played — was understandably nervous. “She made it really easy.”

But the whole acting thing? Not easy at all, Thorp said.

She first caught “the bug” in 2014 when a local casting agent called her after seeing the magazine editor appear on TV. Thorp headed to Baltimore, where “House of Cards” filmed, for her first audition, and, well, she blew it. The camera was too close. A copious amount of sweat was involved. Lines were messed up. It was bad. But miraculously, Thorp was called back to read for other small roles on the show and would eventually be cast in Season 4 as a “female delegate” in an episode directed by Wright. That scene ended up on the cutting room floor. “It was like, ‘Hey, welcome to the business,’ ” Thorp said.

Fellow “House of Cards” castmate and friend Jayne Atkinson suggested Thorp take acting classes. The gigs started coming. Thorp’s been in a health-care PSA, a scene in “Homeland” (which also got the ax), a true-crime reenactment on Discover ID, and will appear in the forthcoming 1960s period piece “The Best of Enemies,” which stars Taraji P. Henson.

“I love my second chapter being this accidental actress,” said Thorp, who knows her “type” very well. “I’m not going to be the femme fatale, unfortunately, and I’m okay with that. I’m the Upper East Side mom, the rich [trophy wife], the D.C. reporter, and I’ll take that. Thank you for the opportunity.”