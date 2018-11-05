It’s been seven months since video emerged apparently showing Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian when she was just weeks away from giving birth to their daughter. But no Kardashian scandal is truly over until we see it unfold on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

That finally happened on Sunday’s episode, titled “The Betrayal,” which depicted the various members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan reacting to the news while texting each other in a group chat. Missing from the group chat was Khloé, who was in Cleveland preparing for her daughter’s impending birth.

“There’s video of Tristan making out with a girl last night,” Kim says on a set used to film this very type of confessional video. “Oh, no!” an unnamed producer says.

“I know,” Kim responds. “Khloé’s gonna die.”

A split-screen loops in the family’s other members, who all appear blindsided. Kendall, fresh off a skydiving trip with Kourtney’s former partner, Scott, gets a text from Kim and wonders if it’s really true. It doesn’t bode well that Kim is the one who sent the text out, according to Scott, who reasons that if anyone knows about the veracity of the rumor, it’s her.

“This is really shocking and heartbreaking,” says Kourtney, at home in Calabasas, Calif. “The whole thing makes me disgusted.”

Kylie, getting her hair and makeup done, is concerned about how her very pregnant sister learns the news.

“No one had the courage to tell Khloé because we knew she was days away from having birth. We didn’t want to stress her out,” she explains. “But we knew that it was the right thing to do.”

Kylie tells viewers that she is the one who ultimately told Khloé. “I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us, versus on the Internet.”

After getting the bad news, Khloé calls Kim. Khloé sounds as if she’s been crying, and Kim tells her to stay calm. “I can’t be calm,” Khloé tells her. “Not right now.”

The drama, which prompted the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to rally around Khloé, didn’t play out until more than 30 minutes into the episode. In earlier scenes, Khloé kept viewers updated on her progress — including early contractions — in video diaries. She was 10 days away from her due date in the diary that aired before the cheating scandal reaction montage.

Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2018

Khloé reacted to the episode while it aired. “Oh my God my heart is racing! So crazy how emotions never die! You may forgive but forgetting is not possible,” she tweeted. She also commented on the scandal’s long journey to our television screens.

I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

By the end of the episode, Khloe appears to be in labor and a frantic Kris rushes to be by her side. Kim and Kourtney prepare to fly to Cleveland to support their sister as Khloe’s best friend, Malika, instructs the family to be cordial to Thompson, who will be in the delivery room despite the couple’s personal drama.

Khloe explained that decision in a tweet, telling fans that she “chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could.”

It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians waited until well after the tabloid cycle of the drama to tell this story their way, on their own timeline. That’s part of the genius of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which has given similar treatment to Kim’s harrowing Paris robbery and the backlash against Kendall’s widely mocked Pepsi ad. As of now, the show has only told part of the cheating scandal story — how the drama unfurled in Calabasas.

The next episode, which airs Nov. 18, will focus on everything that went down in Cleveland, where Khloe gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter, True.

