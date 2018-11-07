

Robert De Niro and Alec Baldwin appear in the Oct. 14 premiere of “The Alec Baldwin Show,” which got bumped to Saturday nights. (Heidi Gutman/ABC) (Heidi Gutman )

Sometimes it feels like Alec Baldwin is everywhere, all the time. He regularly appears on “Saturday Night Live” to parody President Trump. He randomly starred in the opening scene of this summer’s “BlacKkKlansman” as some guy filming a very racist public service announcement. He not only popped up in “A Star Is Born” but also crashed the movie’s soundtrack, which features a track consisting entirely of his SNL host saying, “Ladies and gentlemen . . . Ally.”

But you know where Baldwin won’t be? On your television screen every Sunday at 10 p.m. (If you said Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” movie, you are also correct.)

ABC confirmed that “The Alec Baldwin Show” has been bumped to Saturdays at 10 p.m., a slot commonly reserved for shows on the brink of cancellation. The show will switch to this so-called graveyard slot starting Dec. 8, according to Variety, and “Shark Tank” reruns will take its old place.

Baldwin’s show is one of the lowest-rated programs on ABC. It premiered Oct. 14 with 2.07 million viewers, which earned it a measly 0.3 rating among viewers ages 18-49. Things improved a bit the next week — 2.19 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, per Deadline — but still, not great.

This news isn’t necessarily surprising. Baldwin himself told the Hollywood Reporter in a cover story from before the show aired that while he believed his to be “a good show,” he recognized that it might not do well: “I mean, who knows if we survive?” he continued. “ABC’s not doing very well. We could get out there, show four or five episodes, and be dead.”

The actor’s recent scuffle over a Manhattan parking spot seems to have received more attention. Baldwin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor and assault last week after allegedly punching a 49-year-old man in the face. He later tweeted a denial of “the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot” and denounced “clickbait entertainment.”

ABC declined to comment on the reasoning behind its scheduling decision.

Read more:

Alec Baldwin arrested and charged with assault after parking spot dispute, police say

Alec Baldwin says he’ll play Trump again on SNL — even though ‘it’s like agony’

Liberal satire is getting dangerously lazy in the Trump era