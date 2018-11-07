

Dan Crenshaw delivers a victory speech alongside his wife, Tara, on May 22 in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle/AP)

Winning is the best revenge.

After securing his congressional bid in Texas, Republican Dan Crenshaw, the former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in Afghanistan, had a sly message for the comedian who mocked him.

Crenshaw assured his crowd of supporters in his victory speech Tuesday night that he wasn’t offended by “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson’s dig — referring to the eye-patch-sporting vet as a “hit man in a porno movie” — because the politician was simply above it all. Sort of.

“Well, I’m from the SEAL teams, we don’t really get offended,” said Crenshaw, before adding his own punchline. “But we also like it when comedians are actually funny. Let’s get back to being funny.”

[SNL’s Pete Davidson hasn’t apologized for mocking a GOP candidate who lost an eye in war]

In another moment from the stage, the newly elected congressman thanked a member of his campaign and referred to his own rising social media profile: “He’s upset because the recent ‘Saturday Night Live’ controversy has resulted in me having more Twitter followers.”

Davidson has yet to comment on his Crenshaw quip and the swift backlash that followed. Fellow SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, whose own father was a Vietnam War vet, said the joke crossed a line when asked about it in a recent interview. Thompson added that Davidson, who has joked about losing his father during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has a “big heart” and wasn’t trying to intentionally offend.

[A camouflage wave of veteran candidates]

The National Republican Congressional Committee demanded an apology from both NBC and Davidson after Saturday’s show. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who lost both legs while serving in Iraq, also said that Davidson owed Crenshaw an apology. But the congressman his joke targeted begged to differ.

"They probably should apologize, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to demand an apology,” Crenshaw said during a Monday interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“They certainly crossed the line,” he added, “but their apology won’t mean anything to me.”

Crenshaw appeared on the show again Wednesday after his Election Day victory and credited at least part of his win to the controversy.

“I have to imagine it probably helped,” Crenshaw said. “There are a lot of veterans out there who would not think their wounds would be the source of poor jokes in bad taste to a hysterically laughing audience.”