You could call it “Political Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Republican Party.”

As the midterm elections unfolded Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel took advantage of Sacha Baron Cohen’s appearance on his show, tapping Cohen’s iconic alter ego Borat Sagdiyev to do some election canvassing and tampering in a wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood.

In the segment, Borat, a Kazakh journalist and self-proclaimed supporter of President Trump (or, as he calls him, “Premier Trump”) discusses some of the criticism around Trump’s policies with a few like-minded Angelenos. Well, like-minded to an extent — Borat is shocked to discover that women have the right to vote. And things get pretty uncomfortable when he openly proclaims that “it is nice” to be a racist.

He also attempts to shower and shave at an unsuspecting man’s house. It gets even more ridiculous from there as he heads to a local polling place.

“It is good to see democracy in action,” Borat tells us with a wink. “NOT!”

And while Borat refers to Kimmel as a “liberal elitist” and other choice descriptors, Cohen dropped the Borat character for an interview with the host about his recent Showtime series, “Who Is America?”

Cohen introduced several new alter egos on the show, which featured outrageous pranks on prominent public figures, including former vice president Richard B. Cheney, former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio and former congressman Joe Walsh.

Kimmel asked Cohen about the episode that led a Georgia state lawmaker to resign. The episode featured Jason Spencer, at the time a Georgia state representative, exposing his bare buttocks and using the n-word multiple times as Cohen — in disguise as an Israeli counterterrorism expert — pretended to teach him self-defense techniques.

“He actually refused to resign for 48 hours, which I actually quite respected,” Cohen told Kimmel.

Cohen also told Kimmel that he did have a bodyguard on hand for some of his more daring hoaxes, including the time he (as ultraliberal gender studies professor Dr. Nira Cain-N’Degeocello) informed citizens of Kingman, Ariz., that he sought to build the biggest mosque outside the Middle East — in their town.

“We thought it could get a little hairy,” said Cohen, adding that the bodyguard provided him with a bulletproof clipboard in case anyone was carrying a concealed weapon.

“I go, ‘That’s great, but if they pull out the gun do I put it over my heart or over my head?' " Cohen explained. “And he’s like, ‘Well, I haven’t worked that bit out.’ ”

