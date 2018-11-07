

John Legend speaks during an early voting campaign event for the Ohio Democratic Party on Sunday in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/AP)

Talking heads on cable news and your crazy cousin on Facebook aren’t the only folks with Deep Thoughts about the midterm elections. Plenty of woke A-listers chimed in with their analyses of the results Tuesday night.

In an election cycle that featured plenty of celebrity campaigning (see: Oprah knocking on doors for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Taylor Swift backing Tennessee’s Democratic congressional challenger Phil Bredesen), the political takeover of stars’ social-media feeds didn’t stop with the endless parade of “I voted” stickers.

Singer John Legend is anticipating some subpoenas from the new House Democratic majority:

Flipping the house despite all the gerrymandering was no small feat. Despite it being expected by the polls, this is still a BFD. The House has so much power to hold the president accountable. I look forward to some real oversight — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2018

Director Ava DuVernay applauded the diversity of the Democratic candidates elected last night in former GOP districts:

Democrats flipped the house w/ historic wins by women + people of color, some slashing decades-long red strongholds. And 1.4 million formerly incarcerated people have regained the right to vote. Despite gerrymandering + suppression. Something powerful has happened. Believe that. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 7, 2018

And is also here for a certain soon-to-be new committee chair:

Yes, ma’am. You are right, ma’am. And ma’am, you are now Chair of the House Financial Services Committee. And ma’am, please snatch all their wigs and edges and tax returns. Thank you, ma’am. We Stan a Queen. https://t.co/vbxUFrY0Dr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 7, 2018

“Orange Is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba had the hottest of takes on the record number of women elected to Congress:

The truth is women have always controlled The House. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 7, 2018

Bette Midler offered up some free advice for the victors:

Congratulations to everyone who endured discomfort, long lines, broken machines, rain and obstruction to cast their votes and bring some semblance of balance back to our government. WINNERS? DON’T GLOAT, AND DON’T SEEK REVENGE. BE MAGNANIMOUS IN VICTORY. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 7, 2018

Actresses Kerry Washington and Kathy Najimy were in a celebratory mood.

Actor and rare Hollywood conservative James Woods sees a silver lining to the GOP losing the House:

I do think if Republicans had won it all yesterday, 2020 could have been catastrophic. Trump does well as a fighter. He will now be able to energize his base against Pelosi, Waters, Schiff, Nadler - all perfect liberal “villains” for Republicans to attack on the campaign trail. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 7, 2018

Meanwhile, some big names are already on the #Beto2020 wagon, including “Charmed” actress Alyssa Milano:

Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2018

“Busy Tonight” host Busy Philipps imagined a presidential ticket that combines O’Rourke with Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost in the Florida governor’s election last night.

Beto/Gillum 2020. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 7, 2018

Count Janelle Monáe in on this, too: