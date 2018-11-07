Talking heads on cable news and your crazy cousin on Facebook aren’t the only folks with Deep Thoughts about the midterm elections. Plenty of woke A-listers chimed in with their analyses of the results Tuesday night.
In an election cycle that featured plenty of celebrity campaigning (see: Oprah knocking on doors for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Taylor Swift backing Tennessee’s Democratic congressional challenger Phil Bredesen), the political takeover of stars’ social-media feeds didn’t stop with the endless parade of “I voted” stickers.
Singer John Legend is anticipating some subpoenas from the new House Democratic majority:
Director Ava DuVernay applauded the diversity of the Democratic candidates elected last night in former GOP districts:
And is also here for a certain soon-to-be new committee chair:
“Orange Is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba had the hottest of takes on the record number of women elected to Congress:
Bette Midler offered up some free advice for the victors:
Actresses Kerry Washington and Kathy Najimy were in a celebratory mood.
Actor and rare Hollywood conservative James Woods sees a silver lining to the GOP losing the House:
Meanwhile, some big names are already on the #Beto2020 wagon, including “Charmed” actress Alyssa Milano:
“Busy Tonight” host Busy Philipps imagined a presidential ticket that combines O’Rourke with Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost in the Florida governor’s election last night.
Count Janelle Monáe in on this, too: