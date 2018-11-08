

Rudy Giuliani and his wife, Judith Giuliani, in happier times. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Practice apparently doesn’t make perfect — at least not for former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, whose third divorce, this one from wife of 15 years, Judith, is reaching the finger-pointing phase.

An attorney for Judith Giuliani reportedly told a New York court on Wednesday the onetime mayor, now attorney to President Trump, is claiming poverty while spending lavishly. The lawyer for the former Judith Nathan (it’s her third divorce, too) laid out some eye-popping figures: $12,000 on cigars? $7,000 on fountain pens?

Court filings allege that Rudy Giuliani, 74, has blown through almost $900,000 since April, a sum that includes $286,532 on his alleged mistress, Maria Rosa Ryan; $447,938 “for his own enjoyment”; and $165,165 on travel, according to the local NBC affiliate in New York.

Meanwhile, the onetime Hizzoner claimed he’s seen his salary drop — to which his wife’s attorney reportedly suggested that maybe he shouldn’t have agreed to represent Trump free.

The open-air sparring at the court hearing left even the judge wondering why the couple wouldn’t handle things more discreetly. “It is beyond me why this is done publicly … throwing out all [your] dirty laundry for consumption,” Judge Michael Katz said, per NBC.