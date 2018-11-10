As wildfires rage at both ends of California, a number of Hollywood sets and celebrity properties have been threatened or destroyed by the flames. Southern California’s blazes spread in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, beginning late Thursday, leading to a citywide evacuation of Malibu on Friday.
The historic Paramount Ranch in nearby Agoura Hills burned on Friday, according to the Santa Monica Mountains unit of the National Park Service. Numerous productions, including the HBO series “Westworld," have been shot at the ranch’s “Western Town” since Paramount Pictures first leased the Old-West-style set in 1927. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy in the series, described the loss as “eerie,” tweeting that she was “so sad" for the lost history.
Also in Agoura Hills is the 7,590-square-foot mansion that hosts ABC’s reality series “The Bachelor” twice a year. Series creator Mike Fleiss tweeted an image of thick smoke in Malibu on Friday, with ABC executive Rob Mills adding that the mansion was in “grave danger."
In her book “Bachelor Nation,” journalist Amy Kaufman described the Tuscan-style mansion, built in 2005, as “situated on about nine acres of land north of Malibu in the Santa Monica Mountains.” When the show isn’t filming there, real estate developer Marshall Haraden and his family occupy the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house.
Several celebrities also posted about their homes in Malibu or other nearby neighborhoods.
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro tweeted that he evacuated his residence Thursday night, but that the Bleak House, as he calls a separate property where he keeps a collection of fantasy and horror books and movie props, “may be endangered.” The New York Times described the property as del Toro’s “repository and inspiration. He writes there, and when he is in production, a handful of designers work in the repurposed garage."
Actress Alyssa Milano also evacuated her home on Thursday, tweeting that she took her “kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.” The singer Lady Gaga, who left Malibu early on Friday, posted videos of thick smoke to her Instagram story. Actor Will Smith used the same platform to share footage of the blaze, then located about eight miles from his family’s home: “We haven’t been told to evacuate yet, but Willow is nervous so she wanted me to go outside and make a daddy assessment," he wrote. “If you are in the evacuation zone, go now."
Caitlin Jenner also wrote on Instagram Friday that she was “out of the fire zone,” shortly after TMZ reported that her Malibu property had been destroyed by the fire. Kim Kardashian-West, Jenner’s stepdaughter, tweeted that evening that the flames had hit the Hidden Hills home she shares with husband Kanye West, but that “it doesn’t seems [sic] like it is getting worse right now.” Kardashian-West evacuated Thursday, according to her Instagram story from that night, along with sisters Kourtney and Khloe.
Actor James Woods has been using his Twitter account to help people locate their loved ones. He created the hashtags #CampFireJamesWoods and #SoCalFiresJamesWoods to create what he called “electronic bulletin boards," even spreading the word about Milano’s five imperiled horses, despite the two actors' opposing political views. (Milano is a prominent liberal, and Woods an outspoken conservative.)
“Thank you all for your concern," the actress tweeted. “To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country.”
Comedian Patton Oswalt also thanked Woods on Twitter for his efforts: “We can fight about politics later,” Oswalt wrote to Woods. “You probably saved a bunch of lives tonight — human AND animal. Thanks."
