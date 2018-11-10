

Paramount Ranch, where a number of Hollywood westerns have been filmed, smolders after being struck by a wildfire Friday in Agoura Hills, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

As wildfires rage at both ends of California, a number of Hollywood sets and celebrity properties have been threatened or destroyed by the flames. Southern California’s blazes spread in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, beginning late Thursday, leading to a citywide evacuation of Malibu on Friday.

The historic Paramount Ranch in nearby Agoura Hills burned on Friday, according to the Santa Monica Mountains unit of the National Park Service. Numerous productions, including the HBO series “Westworld," have been shot at the ranch’s “Western Town” since Paramount Pictures first leased the Old-West-style set in 1927. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy in the series, described the loss as “eerie,” tweeting that she was “so sad" for the lost history.

Also in Agoura Hills is the 7,590-square-foot mansion that hosts ABC’s reality series “The Bachelor” twice a year. Series creator Mike Fleiss tweeted an image of thick smoke in Malibu on Friday, with ABC executive Rob Mills adding that the mansion was in “grave danger."

In her book “Bachelor Nation,” journalist Amy Kaufman described the Tuscan-style mansion, built in 2005, as “situated on about nine acres of land north of Malibu in the Santa Monica Mountains.” When the show isn’t filming there, real estate developer Marshall Haraden and his family occupy the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house.

Several celebrities also posted about their homes in Malibu or other nearby neighborhoods.

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro tweeted that he evacuated his residence Thursday night, but that the Bleak House, as he calls a separate property where he keeps a collection of fantasy and horror books and movie props, “may be endangered.” The New York Times described the property as del Toro’s “repository and inspiration. He writes there, and when he is in production, a handful of designers work in the repurposed garage."

Actress Alyssa Milano also evacuated her home on Thursday, tweeting that she took her “kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.” The singer Lady Gaga, who left Malibu early on Friday, posted videos of thick smoke to her Instagram story. Actor Will Smith used the same platform to share footage of the blaze, then located about eight miles from his family’s home: “We haven’t been told to evacuate yet, but Willow is nervous so she wanted me to go outside and make a daddy assessment," he wrote. “If you are in the evacuation zone, go now."

Caitlin Jenner also wrote on Instagram Friday that she was “out of the fire zone,” shortly after TMZ reported that her Malibu property had been destroyed by the fire. Kim Kardashian-West, Jenner’s stepdaughter, tweeted that evening that the flames had hit the Hidden Hills home she shares with husband Kanye West, but that “it doesn’t seems [sic] like it is getting worse right now.” Kardashian-West evacuated Thursday, according to her Instagram story from that night, along with sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

Actor James Woods has been using his Twitter account to help people locate their loved ones. He created the hashtags #CampFireJamesWoods and #SoCalFiresJamesWoods to create what he called “electronic bulletin boards," even spreading the word about Milano’s five imperiled horses, despite the two actors' opposing political views. (Milano is a prominent liberal, and Woods an outspoken conservative.)

“Thank you all for your concern," the actress tweeted. “To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt also thanked Woods on Twitter for his efforts: “We can fight about politics later,” Oswalt wrote to Woods. “You probably saved a bunch of lives tonight — human AND animal. Thanks."

Other celebrity reactions below:

I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018

Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting...we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the #Woolseyfire . We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters. #safe — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 9, 2018

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close — ye (@kanyewest) November 9, 2018

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

Keeping tabs on 🔥Lijah,Ange, Cats,Gee,Her Dog Cody,Mom,& Winnie,BUT E-BAR WENT HOME TO TAKE CARE OF THEM💪🏻

POOR MALIBU MY BELOVED HOME. IM WORRIED ABOUT MY HOUSE,BUT MY HEART 💔

IS BROKEN FOR PPL WHO HAVE LOST EVERYTHING.

Paul & I are putting final touches on Xmas Swag — Cher (@cher) November 9, 2018