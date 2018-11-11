

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was married on Saturday. (John Bazemore/AP)

Knot, tied in style: Nationals shortstop Trea Turner and Kristen Harabedian were married in Washington on Saturday. Turner, 25, and Harabedian, 26, celebrated with family, friends and a few teammates (hello, Bryce Harper!) at a reception at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, per TalkNats.com.

The couple were both college athletes at North Carolina State University, Turner on the baseball team (duh) and Harabedian on the gymnastics squad. The bride-to-be posted a picture on Instagram last month of herself in the stands at Nats Park wearing a jacket emblazoned with the phrase “Mrs. Turner.” “What a crazy, fun, tough, stressful, exciting season! Proud of @tvturner for playing in ALL 162 games.....now let’s go get married!”