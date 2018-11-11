

Seriously, who likes this word? (SNL)

It’s no secret that “Saturday Night Live” is a fairly left-leaning show. After all, it’s had a bit of a renaissance attacking the Trump administration and anyone associated with it.

With that in mind, it was almost a foregone conclusion that the show this week would take on the midterm elections — in which the Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives while the Republicans expanded its control of the Senate. The show’s approach, though, might surprise some of those who criticize it for being too one-sided.

Instead of playing up the Democrats’s victories or fretting about the Republicans’s Senate gains, the show choose to preach unity. Of course, this is still a comedy show, so its method of pleading for unity came in the from of a ridiculous parody pop song aptly named “Unity Song”

The prerecorded segment begins with real-life footage of several newscasters, such as Geraldo Rivera, speaking about the “great divide that exists in this country."

It then cuts to Cecily Strong saying, “All we ever hear is how different we are. But whether you’re black or white, old or young, left or right, we all dislike so many of the same things.”

Then, the show’s cast begins belting out the most empowered anthem about small inconveniences that’s probably ever existed.

“We all hate wet jeans,” sings Beck Bennett.

We also, apparently, hate “bees that follow us around” and “the typing bubble in a text message, but we hate it even more when it’s gone.”

The list includes “soft apples,” “child actors who speak like adults,” and “when a waiter kneels down at your table like he’s a god---- football coach.”

Then comes the chorus, which is a more direct message than SNL generally offers: “Because we don’t agree on the big things and that’s how it’s gonna to be, but all of us hate the same small stuff and that’s unity.”

The list then continues, including “the word ‘crotch,’” “warm public toilet seats” and “when the pilot stops the movie that we’re watching to talk about the wind speed.” Oh, and also “the word ‘moist,’” “guys who make loud sounds at the gym” and “when the pilot who had a lot to say about the weather doesn’t say a damn thing during turbulence.”

The song offers a few more examples before closing with the rousing chorus: “Let’s stop looking at what makes us different and start seeing how we’re the same, like how we all hate the sound the chip reader makes” — referring to a credit card reader.

SNL has certainly moved its crosshairs before, such as when it took aim at liberals who live in “the bubble.” But it doesn’t often assume an earnest tone as in the “Unity Song.” The sketch is particularly striking since it came in the same episode that Pete Davidson gave a heartfelt apology to Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw, who was elected on Tuesday as a Republican representative from Texas’ 2nd Congressional District, after his jokes last week about Crenshaw’s appearance drew ire.

None of this is to suggest that SNL will radically change its tone. The show has always trafficked in political satire, and there’s no reason to think that’s going to change any time soon. But, for a moment at least, it sought to bring us all together — over annoying airline pilots and the word “moist."