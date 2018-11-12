

Hey, isn’t that . . . Aubrey O’Day, posing in front of the White House with a rather rude (and possibly double-entendre-laden) message for its occupant?

The Danity Kane singer posted an Instagram picture of herself wearing a shirt with an expletive directed toward President Trump. Okay, so a celebrity doesn’t like the president: That’s nothing new.

But O’Day has a special history with the Trumps. She appeared on Season 5 of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” which Trump hosted and which included appearances by his adult children.

And then there was her song “DJT,” from her 2013 album, “Between Two Evils.” The track suddenly drew a whole lot of interest last year, when tabloids reported the angsty breakup tune was about an affair she’d allegedly had with Donald Trump Jr., whom she met on the “Apprentice” set. The rumors began circulating while the eldest Trump son was splitting from his wife, Vanessa.

O’Day hasn’t spoken directly about those reports, but on Election Day 2016, she hinted at something in a since-deleted tweet: “my story I didn’t tell is worth millions now.”