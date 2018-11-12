

From left, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian on stage Sunday at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. (Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment)

The deadly wildfires raging in California have hit particularly close to home in Hollywood, and the devastation was on a lot of minds at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The fires, which are burning in both Northern and Southern California, have claimed dozens of lives and forced thousands of residents to evacuate communities in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler and Neil Young have lost properties in the fires, which have also destroyed a number of prominent Hollywood sets.

[California wildfires threaten Hollywood sets and celebrity homes]

Kim Kardashian West, who appeared alongside three of her sisters — Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall — and their mother, Kris Jenner, to accept the family’s People’s Choice Award for reality show of 2018, devoted most of her speech to the wildfires. She also referenced recent mass shootings, which include a deadly attack at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The sisters live in areas affected by the wildfires and took to social media last week as they fled their homes. Kardashian West revealed last week on Instagram that she had evacuated the Hidden Hills home she owns with husband Kanye West. On Friday, she tweeted that flames had reached the property but that the fire appeared to be “more contained.” She added, “I just pray the winds are in our favor."

Here is a transcript of Kardashian West’s full speech:

It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu. Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning. As horrible as this has been, it’s been amazing to see the resilient spirit of everyone involved and the heroism of those risking their lives on the front lines. Action is necessary. So anything that we can do to help, as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies — no form of help is too small. Our country is stronger when we come together, and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times. So thank you so much to all of the people that have voted for us. This is such an honor, and we would like to dedicate this win to all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders. Thank you. We really truly appreciate what you have done for all of us, so please let’s continue to pray for everyone’s safety.

While accepting an award for “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” Mila Kunis implored viewers to donate to the LAFD Foundation, which supports the Los Angeles Fire Department. “Glow” star Betty Gilpin called the fires “a disaster of staggering magnitude that has touched the lives of many people that we know and work with every day.”

[‘It is not safe.’ California wildfires continue deadly assault on populated areas.]

“Our hearts are with you,” she added, before thanking the firefighters and first responders.

Victoria Beckham, Danai Gurira (of “Walking Dead” and “Black Panther” fame) and Melissa McCarthy also mentioned the wildfires — and the firefighters working to keep residents safe — in their speeches.

Read more:

Pete Davidson apologizes to Dan Crenshaw on SNL: ‘The man is a war hero'

Thousand Oaks parents: ‘I don’t want prayers. I don’t want thoughts. I want gun control.’