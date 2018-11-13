

A technical hiccup — if not also a vast gulf in expertise and worldview between co-host and guest — led to an odd “Fox & Friends” segment in which Fox’s Brian Kilmeade yelled the word “outrageous” six times in 38 seconds as he tried to convince a Border Patrol sector chief that a caravan of migrants will bring chaos to the United States.

The group of 6,000-some people slowly walking and hitchhiking across Central America toward the United States has been a topic for weeks on “Fox & Friends,” which shares President Trump’s conviction that the caravan will inevitably storm the border and wreak havoc, rather than dissipate en route as the last one did.

Granted, the network’s coverage of the caravan has fallen off since the days before the midterm election, when alerts flashed nearly every morning with incremental updates on its slow progress.

But midway through Tuesday’s episode of “Fox & Friends,” with the caravan still 1,600 miles from the border, it was time to check in on it.

“How will the U.S. handle the huge influx of people all at once?” asked co-host Steve Doocy, as B-roll of migrant families crammed into a cage truck filled the screen.

“The caravan that doesn’t stop!” Kilmeade said.

Joining this video montage was a live feed of Manuel Padilla Jr., a 32-year Border Patrol veteran who oversees the agency’s Rio Grande Valley sector.

Kilmeade asked Padilla his take, which produced a not-very-dramatic quote — “They will not enter illegally in mass groups. And those that are seeking asylum will be able to apply for asylum at the port of entry in an orderly fashion” — followed by the sector chief’s technical discussion of staffing shortages that might delay the processing of asylum applications.

“We’re working closely with Mexico on increasing shelters and having a controlled situation,” Padilla said.

“Yeah, but it’s not going to be controlled,” Kilmeade informed him. “You already have 1,000 a day coming. Now we’re going to add 6,500. It’s going to be chaos! What can the soldiers do?”

He meant the thousands of troops Trump has sent to the border in advance of the caravan. The B-roll displayed some of them unfurling coils of barbed wire in full combat gear.

Padilla seemed unfazed. “We will not tolerate the type of chaos you saw in southern Mexico,” he said. “That is not going to happen.”

Kilmeade put a timer on him. “Thirty seconds, chief,” he said. “How outrageous is it — how outrageous is it —”

Padilla just kept talking: “Our goal is to make sure we have an orderly situation.”

“Right, let’s hope for orderly, but how outrageous is it —” Kilmeade said, unable to break through Padilla’s calm cadence. “Hold it a second. How outrageous is that Mexico — I don’t know if your earpiece is working, but how outrageous is that Mexico is providing trucks and transportation?”

The border chief finally seemed to hear the talk-show host. Kilmeade hadn’t clarified what Mexican government caravan trucks he was referring to. (The Associated Press reports merely that Mexican police helped some migrants find rides.) Padilla didn’t mention any specifically in his response.

“I can tell you, Brian, we are working closely with Mexico,” he said. “Some of the things you see on TV or the news, some of that may be happening, but the communication with Mexico continues.”

“It’s outrageous,” Kilmeade said, finally, having failed to quantify how outrageous it was.

Presumably, Trump knows what he’s talking about.

It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

