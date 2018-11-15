

Sean Anders speaks at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building in Washington on Nov. 13. (Ken Cedeno) (KEN CEDENO)

Celeb: Sean Anders, the Hollywood film director, screenwriter and producer behind films such as “Hot Tub Time Machine” and “Horrible Bosses 2.”

Cause: Anders spoke about his experience adopting a trio of siblings and how it influenced the idea for his new film “Instant Family,” a feel-good comedy about the trials and tribulations of a blended family, starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.

Scene: A slew of PSAs and personal stories dominated the program Tuesday at the Adoption Excellence event hosted by AdoptUSKids at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building. Alex Azar, the health and human services secretary, popped in and discussed the need for finding permanent solutions for children in the foster care system, stressing that teens tend to be the system’s most forgotten demographic.

Anders took the stage — “It’s really exciting to be in Washington because you get a really big lectern,” he joked — and explained why he and his wife, Beth, opted to disrupt their self-described smooth, easy life and turn their family of two into a family of five essentially overnight.

Sound bite: “They went from being this general idea or concept to real human beings with eyes and smiles,” Anders said of the kids in the foster care system after logging on to the AdoptUSKids website for the first time.

It wasn’t until he and Beth attended an adoption fair that they really felt compelled to go forward with the process, however.

“At the fair, the teenagers were all off to the side,” Anders said. “We were all afraid of them, including me.” Then they met a spunky teen that changed their mind.

While that adoption ended up falling through, the couple eventually welcomed three young children into their home. But Anders said he never forgot that girl from the adoption fair and ended up basing a character in his movie on her.

Anders accepted an award for highlighting adoption in a major film and, therefore, bringing awareness to a bigger stage.

“That really is our goal with this movie,” Anders said. “To help to change the narrative about kids in care and make people think a little bit more about that possibility when starting or adding to their family.”

“Instant Family” opens nationwide Friday.