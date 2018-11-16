

Ezra Miller at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" world premiere, held Nov. 8 in Paris. (Christophe Ena/AP)

We need to talk about Ezra.

You know, the one who rose to fame playing an unhinged teenage murderer and quickly pivoted to playing a mouthy teenage hipster. The one who lives not in New York or California but on a 95-acre farm in Vermont, to which he has invited multiple interviewers. The one whose eccentric style feels simultaneously authentic and performative, allowing him to steal the spotlight during the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” press tour from, well, the guy who plays Grindelwald. (Maybe that’s for the better.)

The second installment in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, itself a spinoff of the Harry Potter universe, comes out Friday, and in it Ezra Miller will reprise his role as Credence Barebone, an American wizard who releases a dark force called Obscurus when forced to repress his magical abilities. Miller, just 26, dominated all of the movie’s red-carpet premieres like a seasoned pro. Just check out the insane gown he wore in Paris, or the killer jacket he sported in Beijing. No, really, look at them — above and below.



Miller strutted down the red carpet at the Beijing premiere of "The Crimes of Grindelwald," held in October. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Have you ever seen such a magnificent puffer coat gown? Have you ever seen a puffer coat gown at all? It’s high fashion, pulled from Italian sportswear label Moncler’s collaboration with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The collaborative project is called “Genius,” and its results are both fabulous and (kind of) functional. Miller looks like a glam version of the black squishy things that attack Mr. Incredible after he discovers Operation Kronos. Or an igloo from the underworld. Or a “Supa Dupa Fly”-era Missy Elliott.

The actor’s clothing choices reflect his refusal to abide by societal norms. His gender identity is fluid, according to GQ, though he lets “he/his/him [pronouns] ride.” He recently told the Hollywood Reporter that he identifies as queer, “which is to say, I don’t identify . . . Queer just means no, I don’t do that. I don’t identify as a man. I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human.” The first magazine featured several images of Miller dressed in clothing intended for women, and the second deemed him a leading member of Hollywood’s “Next Gen.”

So if Miller is the future and his clothing reflects his identity, then it only makes sense that he would rock an ultramodern coat in Beijing, where he last year wore an also-futuristic lip gloss most likely from Fenty Beauty’s Galaxy collection while promoting “Justice League.” (He plays the Flash!) This year’s look, with its spiky hair and shiny garments, is specifically very Proto Zoa from “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century,” for those fluent in DCOM-ese.



Miller, center, appeared in a Toadette costume at the "Crimes of Grindelwald" panel at the San Diego Comic-Con in July. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Oh, this? This is Miller, seen in July at San Diego Comic-Con and dressed as Toadette, a Mario Kart player so special that you have to work extra hard to unlock her in the Wii version of the game. Toadette is an excellent cosplay because, unlike her male counterpart, her name is yet to be sullied by the 2018 news cycle. And there is, thankfully, no rule requiring actors to dress as the character they play in the project they are promoting. Here is Credence, for context:



Claudia Kim and Ezra Miller in "The Crimes of Grindelwald." (Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Not a bad costume choice at all, especially when you consider what Grindelwald looks like. But if you were a fashion rebel who could dress as any character from the Potter series, would you choose that guy? Probably not!

Perhaps you would instead choose someone fun, such as Hedwig, Potter’s pet owl, whom Miller seemed to emulate with a white feathered cape and slacks — both Givenchy, of course — at his movie’s London premiere earlier this week. Miller has a jawbone sharp enough to cut the toughest squash and cheekbones that make it seem as though that should be Credence Barebone’s last name instead. He accentuated them with some glittery makeup, which drew out the silver at the end of each glorious hair spike.

But this is a movie about crimes — plural! — so there’s a darkness to Miller’s look, too. He repeatedly scrawled “Avada Kedavra,” the name of the wizarding world’s killing curse, all over his palms like a punished student writing on a chalkboard. Is it weird to say that we’re feeling it? Keep on slaying, Ezra.

