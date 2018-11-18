Who needs “Weekend Update” when we’ve got “The Ingraham Angle”?

Kate McKinnon played Fox News host Laura Ingraham once again in the “Saturday Night Live” cold open, which took us through her version of the week’s biggest headlines. First up were the deadly blazes throughout California, which McKinnon’s Ingraham reduced to “tiny wildfires” that celebrities “are whining about ... while our heroic president is under constant attack from rain” — a reference to President Trump’s decision not to attend a World War I memorial ceremony during his recent trip to Paris.

She then mentioned post-midterm claims that suburban women have “revolted” against the Republican Party, pushing them aside in favor of a theory that all Hispanic people voted twice.

“You can’t dismiss that idea simply because it isn’t true and sounds insane,” McKinnon’s Ingraham said before reading out other ridiculous remarks such as, “Santa is Jesus’ dad” and “If the earth is so warm, why are my feet cold?"

McKinnon’s castmates Cecily Strong, Alex Moffat and Leslie Jones swung by as Ingraham’s guests.

Strong appeared as Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host whom McKinnon’s Ingraham noted is eligible for a Pulitzer Prize, if not worthy. Pirro also shared outlandish fraud claims she heard in the Bass Pro Shops parking lot, one of which was Tyler Perry returning to the polls as Madea, the elderly black woman character he will soon retire. Other theories involved “stacking,” when kids in a trench coat vote as an adult, and “Klumping,” a reference to Eddie Murphy portraying multiple characters in “The Nutty Professor.”

Moffat played Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, who came on to address the recent New York Times report that claims his company hired an opposition research firm to “discredit activist protesters, in part by linking them to liberal financier George Soros.”

Poking fun at the common perception that Zuckerberg seems robotic, Moffat stood with his fingers intertwined and his arms outstretched. He had rehearsed his responses behind a table, he said with a strained laugh.

“The idea that we knowingly employed a horrible company makes me laugh,” he added. When asked about how Facebook might address demands for it to become more transparent in its practices, he attempted a joke and later dabbed a few times: “I can’t be any more transparent. Have you seen my skin?”

Jones steered the conversation back to politics, specifically to the fight for House speaker. She portrayed Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio), a potential challenger to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“For years, the GOP has used her name against us,” Jones’ Fudge said, “but Republicans can never find a way to make fun of me, a middle-aged black woman named Fudge.”

She proceeded to call out Pelosi’s age — “I’m not saying she’s old, but her baby sister is a redwood tree,” she said of the 78-year-old lawmaker — and compare her to the nun from a recent horror film of the same name. But in all seriousness, Jones’ Fudge concluded, “the reason I should be Speaker is that I can help mobilize the black vote."

Alarms sounded.

“Uh oh!” McKinnon’s Ingraham exclaimed before explaining that Fudge’s comment about the black vote “set off our Fox News the-country-is-changing alarm.”