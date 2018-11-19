

Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, left, chats with Kanye West during a "pull-up" rally in the city Oct. 23. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

Kanye West might be done with politics — at least for now. But he’s not tuned out of the news: He gave $150,000 to a fund created for the funeral of a black security guard killed by police officers in a high-profile case outside Ye’s hometown of Chicago, according to CNN.

West’s donation was the entire amount set as the goal for a GoFundMe page created to pay for the burial expenses of Jemel Roberson, who was working as security for a bar and had detained a gunman when he was fatally shot by police. The case has attracted nationwide attention.

“Words can’t begin to describe my horror and outrage,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) tweeted after the shooting.

With West’s donation, the fund has now raised more than double what organizers had originally hoped. “The money that has been raised has gone far beyond the original goal,” its creators wrote in an update to the fundraising page. “This will greatly support his family’s needs during this tragic time.”

West had sworn off politics after controversy over his public support of President Trump, which culminated in a bizarre televised meeting in the Oval Office. West later tweeted that he was taking a breather. “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he tweeted late last month. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

But even after that, he donated $126,460 to Amara Enyia’s long-shot campaign to be mayor of Chicago, an amount that upped his total contributions to her campaign to $200,000. “Kanye has an interest in investing in Chicago, his hometown, and is welcome to act on those interests at any time.” Enyia spokeswoman Kristi Kucera said in a statement. “We think it is valuable that he is able to focus his efforts on his creative work and on supporting the platform that he believes will help move our city in the right direction.”