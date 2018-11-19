

Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection runway show. (Luca Bruno/AP)

Troubled rapper 6ix9ine was taken into federal custody after being arrested on racketeering and firearms charges, a representative for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York confirmed Monday.

TMZ was the first to report that the Brooklyn rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, had been arrested. According to the Associated Press, 6ix9ine — also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine and Tekashi69 — was arrested along with three of his former associates, including former manager Kifano “Shottie” Jordan.

An attorney for the rapper — known for his rainbow-colored hair, prominent face tattoos and hits including “Gummo” and the Nicki Minaj-featuring “Fefe” — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The arrest is the latest in a long string of legal troubles for the 22-year-old, who has cultivated a rapidly growing fan base on SoundCloud and social media. It was on Instagram last week that 6ix9ine informed fans he had canceled all of his upcoming U.S. tour dates and fired “everybody” on his team, including his manager, publicist and booking agent. He signed off with a plug for a previously announced project: “November 23rd, the album drops.”

[Rapper 6ix9ine has lots of hits but just as much controversy. Expect more of both.]

It was also last week that 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, stemming from a May traffic stop. The rapper had initially faced a misdemeanor assault charge, as reported by TMZ, and was accused of squeezing a police officer’s hand so hard he caused swelling. According to the site, the rapper’s lawyer said he risked jail time unless he stayed out of trouble for a year.

6ix9ine made headlines when he avoided jail time last month in connection with a 2015 case in which he pleaded guilty to use of a child in a sexual performance. The rapper signed a plea deal after the incident, which involved sexually explicit videos featuring a then-18-year-old 6ix9ine, another man and a 13-year-old girl. One condition of the plea deal was that he would stay out of legal trouble for the next two years.

But after two arrests this year — including the traffic stop and an altercation with a teenage fan in Houston — prosecutors argued that Hernandez had violated the agreement. According to the New York Times, prosecutors asked a Manhattan Supreme Court justice to sentence 6ix9ine to prison for one to three years. He was sentenced in October to four years' probation and 1,000 hours of community service.