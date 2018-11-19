

Kate McKinnon as Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Chris Redd during SNL's "Courtroom Rap" sketch on Saturday. (Steve Molina Contreras/NBC)

“Saturday Night Live” has finally put its love for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg into rap form.

It was only a matter of time. The show has already put its reverence for the “Notorious RBG” on display during its “Weekend Update” segment, which often features Kate McKinnon as the 85-year-old justice. McKinnon plays up Ginsburg’s energy (the justice is known for sticking to her workout routine) and sense of humor. As Ginsburg, McKinnon’s trademark phrase is “That’s a Ginsburn!"

[The new film ‘RBG’ reveals how Ruth Bader Ginsburg became a meme — and why that’s so surprising]

On Saturday, Pete Davidson and Chris Redd enthusiastically rapped “Live Ginsburg and I ride for Ginsburg” as McKinnon joined in on their hip-hop postures, icy stares and smooth dance moves. (The song is a spoof of Sheck Wes’s “Live Sheck Wes.”) McKinnon’s black robe was adorned with a blinged-out collar of which Ginsburg, known for her decorative collars, would probably approve.

The sketch made reference to Ginsburg’s recent fall, which left her with three fractured ribs. She was hospitalized briefly earlier this month.

“You think some broken ribs gonna keep her down?” Redd asked in the rap’s intro. “Hell naw, and hell naw.”

The profanity-laced song ran down a list of Ginsburg’s accomplishments and included many nods to her treasured place in pop culture.

“Supreme Court’s a boy’s club, she holds it down, no cares given,” Redd rapped. “Who else got six movies about ‘em and still livin’?”

Ginsburg is a fan of McKinnon’s impersonation. “It’s marvelously funny,” she says in the documentary “RBG,” which came out earlier this year.

This season of SNL has provided a steady string of parody rap videos. Last week’s installment featured Redd, Davidson and Kenan Thompson rapping about consent and respectful ways to admire the female form. The song featured actual rappers Lil' Wayne, who appeared as the show’s musical guest, and Future.

