As always, there are multiple parade options to watch on Thanksgiving morning — and each one offers something a bit different. Here’s a full rundown, although it’s worth noting that only one parade will feature Gritty, known to some as the greatest sports mascot of our time.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

When: 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time

Where: New York City

Hosts: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of the “Today” show.

Performers: Kelly Clarkson, Rita Ora, Barenaked Ladies, Pentatonix, Kane Brown, Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Leona Lewis, John Legend, Carly Pearce, Martina McBride, Ella Mai, Tegan Marie, Bazzi, Ally Brooke, Bad Bunny, Anika Noni Rose, Mackenzie Ziegler and more. Plus, Diana Ross with her children and extended family: Tracee Ellis Ross, Rhonda Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Naess and Evan Ross, with his wife, Ashlee Simpson.

Extras: The casts of some top Broadway shows will perform outside Macy’s, and the Rockettes make their annual appearance.

Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS)

When: 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time

Where: New York City

Hosts: Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight of “Entertainment Tonight.”

Performances: The casts of Broadway musicals “Dear Evan Hansen” and “King Kong.”

Extras: Stars of CBS dramas (Erich Bergen from “Madam Secretary,” Joe Regalbuto from “Murphy Brown,” Sela Ward from “FBI”) will stop by to chat.

6ABC Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade (ABC in select areas)

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern time

Where: Philadelphia

Performances: Plenty of local theater productions, from “Anastasia” to “Miss Saigon,” along with choirs and dance groups.

Extras: Rapper Doug E. Fresh, “Good Morning America’s” Ginger Zee, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and “American Idol” alumni Justin Guarini, Michael J. Woodard and Catie Turner. Don’t forget the most famous Philly celeb of all: Gritty.

Uncle Dan’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (WGN; live stream here)

When: 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time

Where: Chicago

Performers: Expect lots of marching bands and local acts.

