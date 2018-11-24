A Friday night show on Fox News used its closing segment to praise and poke fun at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but on Twitter, the congresswoman-elect laughed last.

Ed Henry hosted “The Story” on Friday night, when he and three panelists discussed how a pair of Ocasio-Cortez’s shoes are set to go on display at Cornell University, in its “Women Empowered: Fashions from the Frontline” exhibit. A Twitter user pointed out to the Democrat from New York that a four-person discussion about her shoes was taking place on prime-time television.

“No, no es amor/ Lo que tú sientes, se llama obsesión,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. The lyrics to Obsesión, by Aventura, translate to, “No, it’s not love, what you feel is called obsession.”

After another user asked whether she was really going to make Fox hire a translator to read the tweet, Ocasio-Cortez took her shot:

"Don’t worry, Fox News has made it clear that they are far superior to + more intelligent than me, who they’ve called a “little, simple person,” she wrote. “So I’m sure catching up to me in spoken languages shouldn’t be a problem for them.”

The discussion on “The Story” (beginning here, at 38:10) began with Henry’s acknowledgment that “we talk about [Ocasio-Cortez] a lot on Fox & Friends Weekend.” And while panelists Rachel Campos-Duffy, Susan Li and Wendy Osefo were occasionally dismissive — “I disagree with everything she’s trying to do to our country, and economically, but for the shoes, she deserves it,” Campos-Duffy said — they each had praise for her achievement. At 29, Ocasio-Cortez is poised to become the youngest member of Congress.

[Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic freshmen look to shape party as it takes control of House]

“Whatever your political ideology is, she worked for it,” Osefo said.

“I respect and I admire the hustle,” Li added, referencing her own history growing up in a single-parent household.

As a member of that “four person panel” you should probably mention how we all said @Ocasio2018 earned her place in the history books and deserves all her accolades... But then again, that probably doesn’t fit your narrative 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) November 24, 2018

The Cornell exhibit features other items of clothing from women who were successful in politics and beyond, including Coretta Scott King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Janet Reno.

Ocasio-Cortez originally tweeted about her “campaign shoes” in June, saying she won because her team outworked the competition. She defeated Rep. Joseph Crowley, who at the time was the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House.

Some folks are saying I won for “demographic” reasons.



1st of all, that’s false. We won w/voters of all kinds.



2nd, here’s my 1st pair of campaign shoes. I knocked doors until rainwater came through my soles.



Respect the hustle. We won bc we out-worked the competition. Period. pic.twitter.com/RbpQMYTiWY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 29, 2018

